You know stone, concrete and gravel for hardscaping… it’s time to discover oyster shells!

As the weather warms and the promise of sunny skies draws closer, we’ll soon be taking full advantage of our gardens and outdoor living areas. And that means there’s no better time than now to create the kind of space you’ll love spending time in – when spring arrives, you’ll be ready!

For those looking for innovative, environmentally friendly hardscaping well-suited to the Pacific Northwest, the solution may be oyster shells. Ideal for paths, patios, courtyards and driveways, crushed shells create a unique space that compliments your surroundings, suggests Mark Soboil, founder of SHELLSCAPES.

A completely natural product, they’re an environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative to other hardscaping materials.

Why use oyster shells?

Crushed oyster shells are a natural and functional alternative for many hardscaping projects.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



As the shells are walked on or driven over, they break into smaller pieces which are then dispersed evenly to create a stable surface. Gone are the days of repairing ruts and holes as neither cold nor heat damage the shells – they’re already crushed! Better yet, unlike other materials, they’re also soft on your feet!

“I was inspired by what I saw while living in Cape Cod, where crushed seashells are used on driveways and walkways, and I wanted to bring that here. While clam shells are more common there, I opted for oysters as they break down better, making them softer on your feet,” Soboil

Not to mention, they’re also sustainable.

As a locally owned and operated company, SHELLSCAPES partners with oyster farms to reduce, recycle and reuse the discarded shells – thereby creating an environmentally friendly, locally sourced and sustainably harvested product.

Apart from looking great, there are many benefits to incorporating crushed oyster in your space.

What are the benefits?

Apart from looking great, incorporating crushed oyster shells in your outdoor space offers a variety of benefits.

Because SHELLSCAPES recycles as many shells as possible, you’ll feel good knowing you’re supporting an eco-friendly operative. And, unlike gravel which uses a chemical binder, the shells have a natural binding agent that won’t wash away and risk contaminating groundwater!

The natural product provides excellent drainage, so you won’t worry about puddles forming in your yard after a rain. And as a deterrent for many garden pests, like slugs, they’ll also keep the leafy greens in your vegetable garden safe. And, the light color of the crushed shells means for a cooler surface once warmer weather arrives. Come winter, they’re a great way to brighten up your space during those grey days.

Durable, affordable and low-maintenance – oyster shells just might be the newest feature in your yard. After all, getting started on your outdoor spaces today means they’ll be ready just in time for the good weather!

To learn more, visit SHELLSCAPES online or contact them today.