Mary Louise Loe was born March 24, 1932, in Molson, Wash., to Olaf and Eva Rise in the house her grandfather built. She died Aug. 21, 2024.

Mary Louise Loe was born on March 24, 1932, in Molson, Washington, to Olaf and Eva Rise in the house built by her grandfather. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Havillah, Washington.

Second of four daughters, she spent her youth working on the family farm. She was a member of 4-H and later became a 4-H sewing instructor. She graduated as valedictorian from Molson High School in 1950 and went on to attend Kinman School of Business.

On December 2, 1951, she married Paul Loe, whom she had known all of her life. The happy couple started their family and welcomed Bryon, Mark and Lori. They settled into ranch life.

Mary Louise was a pillar of the Molson community. She worked hard to preserve the history of her family and many other families in the area. She was a member of the Okanogan Historical Society. She was involved with the publication of both the Okanogan Highland Echoes and the Okanogan Highland Album. She was instrumental in all aspects of the Molson School Museum and her presence there will be greatly missed.

She was a member of the Molson Grange and a leader in the Women’s Auxiliary. She helped organize pancake feeds, potlucks and many other grange events. She was active in the grange concessions at the Chesaw 4th of July Rodeo and the grange exhibits at the county fair that brought home many ribbons over the years.

In her recent years, Paul’s lifetime friend, Everett Turner became her companion. They kept each other company until Everett passed. Lori spent the last two years with her mom, committed to Mary Louise’s wish to stay in her home. Many thanks to the friends and family who helped make this happen as well.

As the matriarch of her family, Mary Louise will be remembered fondly for her prowess at Pinochle, her smashing Christmas Eve bashes (featuring the Rise family lutefisk recipe!) and her insistence on everyone taking a second (or third) helping when sharing a meal. Her beloved mac and cheese recipe will continue to grace potlucks thanks to her daughter Lori. Her devotion to the land her grandfather developed lives on in her son Mark and grandson Cody. Her civic pride is represented in her granddaughter, Chrissy and her love of baking and skill with a sewing machine continues in her daughter Lori and granddaughter Theresa.

Mary Louise passed peacefully during the late hours of August 21, 2024. Thank you, NVH for your kindness to her and her visitors.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; son, Bryon, and sisters, Eileen and Ruth. She is survived by her sister, Joyce; son Mark (Kathy); daughter, Lori; grandchildren, Theresa (Joe), Chrissy (Taylor) and Cody (Kailey) and great-grandchildren, Will and Callum.

A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. on September 3, 2024 at the Molson Grange Hall with a service at 11 a.m. Following will be a graveside commitment followed by a celebration of life and potluck at the grange hall.

Donations in Mary Louise’s honor can be made to the Molson School Museum.