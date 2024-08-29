It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Janet Evans, age 78, of Oroville Washington. She was born on May 28, 1946 in Vernon, BC to Joseph and Mary Jane Lawrence. Janet went home to with our Lord Jesus Christ and her beloved daughter, Marlee Evans, on August 10, 2024.

Janet lived a life full of laughter and love. She had an uncanny ability to make everyone around her smile. Janet’s humor, often unwittingly, was her superpower and her laugh could fill a room. She touched everyone she knew and had the biggest heart. She had an unending generosity that was seen in her care for her family and friends. She was a fierce protector and a source of wisdom. She taught us the importance of unity and the strength found in coming together as a family. Her home was a sanctuary where laughter echoed and love was always in abundance. Janet had a love and passion for dancing, working in her flower gardens and listening to music, especially Eric Church, the song “Springsteen.”

Janet Evans is survived by her companion and husband, Alan Staggs; who loved, cared for and inspired her until her last day. She is also survived by her daughter, Denise (Damian) Ramon of Oroville; Tammy Evans of Texas and Ian Evans of Spokane; siblings, Cindy Koch, Wilma Kruger, Harvey Lawrence, Sandra Lawrence, Wanita Applebee, Joyce Marchand, Marion Wilson and Penny Ochoa; grandson, Samuel Hall and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the east side Rodeo Grounds Park in Omak, Washington.