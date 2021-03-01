Need storage? Here’s how to choose the right facility for you!

Whether you’re in need of some more space at home or you’re keeping a vehicle safe during off-season, Snoqualmie Ridge Storage just makes sense!

While their uses are virtually endless, finding the right space can be easier said than done. After all, with so many units to choose from, how do you know which is right for you?

It starts with choosing a facility backed by expert advice.

Snoqualmie Ridge Storage has expanded from 600 to 900 units, and while the storage facility is new, they’ve been in business for 12 years, so they have the experience to guide you throughout the entire process.

What else should determine your choice? Here are three features to guide your search for the right storage solution.

1. A strong customer focus:

“Our customers really appreciate how much we truly care about them and finding the perfect fit for their needs,” says Ron Davis, of Snoqualmie Ridge Storage. “Attention to customer service and customer needs really underscores our work here – if you come in thinking you know what you want, we always make sure to talk everything over with you to guarantee you’re getting the best storage solution for your needs.”

As a local company, Snoqualmie Ridge Storage is truly committed to the community and it shows!

“When people walk through our doors, we make their problems our problems and we do our best to solve them. We take care of our customers like they’re part of our family – we do for them what we’d do for our own family,” says Sherwood Korsjoen, of Snoqualmie Ridge Storage.

Their new facility boasts an additional 300 units, bringing the total amount to a whopping 900 units!

2. Services tailored to your needs:

With 35 different unit sizes, there’s plenty to choose from. And with a full complement of all moving goods, including boxes, packing material and dish-pack kits, plus U-Haul rentals available, they’ve got everything you need in one convenient, central location.

And, recognizing the demand for ground-access storage, they made sure 68 percent of units offer ground floor access.

3. High-tech security:

“We’ve got a hightech security system that helps make our customers feel extraordinarily safe – not just for themselves but for their belongings too,” Korsjoen notes.

The state-of-the-art facility boasts:

full digital monitoring

24-hour security

interior and exterior security cameras

motion detector lights and videos

electronically controlled exits and entries

emergency backup power

radiant floor heating

individual door alarms

Only 1/3 miles from Snoqualmie Ridge Police and 2 miles from the Fire Department, you’ve got safety and security at your fingertips.

To get started, visit them online or in-person today!