Local artist hosts book signing event

On Feb. 12 local author Brent Baker (right) hosted a book signing party for his debut novel, “Breaking Yesterday,” at Beyer’s Market, along two other artists, Nicole Unser and Caleb Knowlton, who have worked with Baker on projects. Laura Knowlton/staff photo

TONASKET — On Feb. 12, locals gathered for a book signing party for Brent Baker, a local author, who has written a debut novel, a Christian speculative thriller, “Breaking Yesterday,” the first in a series of books which will take readers into a time portal to the past.

The book signing party, which was hosted by Tonasket Beyers Market, included two other local artists. The novel, “Breaking Yesterday” includes artwork by a local upcoming illustrator, Caleb Knowlton. Also hosted, was local songwriter and author, Nichole Unser.

“The story is meant to be fun, but there’s a lot to learn through even the craziest of tales,” said Baker, a former reporter and photographer for the Gazette-Tribune. “So, while the plot involves murderous time-traveling cultists, that’s not all that’s going on. At its heart, it’s a story about faith and family, grief and betrayal, encountering God and deciding what that means. There are unlikely heroes and everyday villains, as well as… well, I’m not going to give it all away here.”

Knowlton said the opportunity to work with Baker was a dream come true.

“Ever since I was little, I was always told, especially by my parents, that if I continued with my art, I would go somewhere with it. I was so nervous when Brent asked me to illustrate the cover for his book, but when I held that book in my hands and saw my art within the pages, the feeling was surreal. I am so thankful for the opportunity to design and work with Brent and to help make his dream come true,” said Knowlton.

Knowlton said he is looking forward to opportunities to share art in the future.

Unser, a highly sought after singer songwriter, and storyteller who wrote Wyoming, a companion journal, Going Back to Move Forward, said without Baker’s encouragement, prodding, editing and help with the publication, her book would not exist.

“Be he’s not just a great editor and publisher, those gifts stem from the ability to craft compelling narratives himself. Joining him for his book signing celebration of years of his hard work: dream, write, edit, sleep, repeat.” said Unser.

The official release date for the book was Feb. 10, 2021 and is available in both print and electronic editions through multiple online outlets.