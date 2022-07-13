Active Skin Repair Reviews – Will It Work For You?

The skin is the largest organ in our body. It plays a vital role in protecting against bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Practically anything that breaks the skin can be classified as a wound. Here’s where things become serious; wherever the skin is broken, the risk of infection rises. Things only appear to worsen when said wounds are deeper and more serious. In such a situation, individuals have no choice but to seek medical attention, but what about minor wounds? Is there a way to speed up recovery without stinging sensations or exposing the skin to chemicals? It turns out there is one solution brought to us by BLDG Active. The purpose of this review is to introduce Active Skin Repair.

What is Active Skin Repair?

Active Skin Repair is a medical-grade spray antiseptic intended to heal wounds and promote skin repair with every spray. It is most effective on minor wounds, cuts, scrapes, sunburns, skin burns, chafing, rashes, and insect bites, among others. The formula’s ability to ease an array of skin irritations piqued our editorial team’s curiosity. Not surprisingly, it also won prestigious awards, has been accepted by the National Eczema Association (NEA) and remains a doctor-recommended treatment worldwide. Bearing everything in mind, let’s take a closer look at why Active Skin Repair is highly sought-after.

How does Active Skin Repair work?

Active Skin Repair uses an antiseptic called Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl). HOCl is produced by white blood cells in our bodies to support natural healing. According to a report from the WHO, HOCI has been demonstrated as an inexpensive, available, non-toxic, and practical disinfection. The authors emphasized its many uses, ranging from food (farming and restaurants) and health care applications (wound care and disinfection). A possible drawback to be mindful of is its short shelf-life; however, the authors insist it is effective for up to 2 weeks under ideal conditions. That’s what makes Active Skin Repair revolutionary – it is formulated to be shelf-stable.

What features does Active Skin Repair have?

Doctors-Recommended & Clinically Proven

Active Skin Repair uses a well-studied, clinically proven ingredient typically used in hospital and restaurant settings. Although the advertising doesn’t suggest the number of doctors who use or recommend the solution, the science behind it provides a general idea surrounding its acceptance.

Non-Toxic and Non-Sensitizing

HOCl remains a top contender for fighting germs and harmful pathogens, yet it has been tested as being 100% safe for humans. It is chemical-free, non-toxic, and completely natural. Words cannot express how crucial the non-sensitizing addition is, seeing how skin irritations of most types give rise to pain. Thus, Active Skin Repair can be applied without fear of stinging sensations or pain.

FDA-Cleared & NEA Accepted

There is a clear distinction between “FDA-approved” and “FDA-cleared.” The former means that the organization has weighed in on the reported benefits and potential risks of using a product. The latter, typically used on Class I and II medical devices, means that “the product is substantially equivalent to another (similar) legally marketed device.”

It is important to note that this feature doesn’t guarantee safety; instead, the organization reviews available lab and clinical testing to see whether the claims made are justifiable. Nevertheless, the FDA has cleared Active Skin Repair as a 510(k) medical device. Once again, the acceptance of the National Eczema Association (NEA) further boosts this solution’s competitive advantage.

HSA- & FSA-Approved

Active Skin Repair qualifies for both the Health Savings Account (HSA) and the Flexible Spending Account (FSA). Therefore, any contributions made thus far can be used to cover the spray’s cost.

Cruelty-Free & Vegan

As a final touch, Active Skin Repair has been developed without any animal testing done. Regarding the vegan population, this solution does not include any animal-derived ingredients. Both features of Active Skin Repair promote healthy inclusivity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Q – Who can use Active Skin Repair?

A – Active Skin Repair is suitable for all ages (even pregnant mothers). For babies and children, an adult must be the one to administer the solution.

Q – Is Active Skin Repair safe?

A – Yes, the main ingredient inside Active Skin Repair has been clinically proven to be safe. Matter-of-factly, it has been deployed in hospitals for decades. Only recently were scientists successful in stabilizing the molecule into an easy-to-use, consumer-friendly form.

Q – What is the complete Active Skin Repair ingredient list?

A – Besides 0.012% of HOCl, Active Skin Repair also includes inactive ingredients such as Water, Sodium Chloride, and Phosphates. This makes it a completely natural solution free from petroleum, harsh chemicals, antibiotics, parabens, and fragrances.

Q – Is Active Skin Repair equally effective on severe cuts?

A – Active Skin Repair is only intended for minor wounds, rashes, and other skin irritations; serious wounds must be treated by a medical expert.

Q – How to use Active Skin Repair?

A – Active Skin Repair should be liberally sprayed onto the affected area. For noticeable results, individuals are asked to reapply the solution 2 to 5 times daily or as seen fit.

Q – Is Active Skin Repair hypoallergenic?

A – Yes, Active Skin Repair is the first non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and anti-inflammatory treatment for the skin.

Q – I have a sunburn, will Active Skin Repair help?

A – Yes, it is safe to use around the eyes, ears, nose, and mouth.

Q – What if Active Skin Repair accidentally goes in the mouth?

A – Although Active Skin Repair is not intended for oral use, it is a non-toxic solution. Should it accidentally enter the mouth, there is a low risk of side effects. If something unusual does arise, individuals are asked to seek medical attention promptly.

Q – Is too much Active Skin Repair bad for the skin?

A – There is no evidence suggesting that using Active Skin Repair in excess might cause skin concerns. That said, individuals are asked to use the solution with care.

Q – How long will it take to receive my shipment of Active Skin Repair?

A – Orders will be shipped within 24 to 48 hours of ordering them. For U.S. locations, it will take anywhere between 3 and 5 business days; otherwise, the wait time might be up to 21 business days.

Q – Is Active Skin Repair protected by a money-back guarantee?

A – Yes, Active Skin Repair has been protected by a 90-day money-back guarantee. If it doesn’t live up to the promises made, customer service must be contacted for a full purchase price refund. You can contact customer service in one of the following ways:

Email : activeskinrepair@giddyup-support.com.

: activeskinrepair@giddyup-support.com. Mailing Address: 340 S Lemon Ave #3845 Walnut, CA 91789

How much does Active Skin Repair cost?

Active Skin Repair 3-ounce spray is available on the official website. Several options are available, with discounts offered for ordering more than one bottle.

Buy one Active Skin Repair Spray for $24.99 plus shipping

Buy two Active Skin Repair Sprays for $65.98 & get one free with free shipping

Buy three Active Skin Repair Sprays for $98.97 & get two free with free shipping

About BLDG Active

BLDG Active is committed to offering products that reflect wellness by relying on clinically proven natural technologies. Entrepreneurs, accredited medical professionals, athletes, and parents have all joined forces to make BLDG Active a reality while ensuring that each solution is superior – both in terms of effectiveness and environmental impact. Speaking of environmental impact, did we mention that BLDG Active is a proud member of 1% For the Planet? Or that they have partnered with GovX to offer a discount for military members and families? Here’s what the team wants everyone to take away from their story:

“At BLDG Active, we believe that personal health and the health of the environment are entwined. We seek to minimize our environmental impact in every area: from our supply chain to our ingredients to giving back through organizations like 1% For The Planet.”

Final Verdict

All-in-all, Active Skin Repair is an innovative solution that stimulates the body’s natural healing processes. Using a single highly studied and clinically proven ingredient called Hypochlorous Acid, the BLDG Active team succeeded in developing a product that consumers can now use without causing any risk. This very ingredient has been used in hospital and restaurant settings before making its way into households. Luckily, scientists have finally mastered the molecule into a more stabilized and safe form. Regarding its value for the price, the features practically paint a defined image of Active Skin Repair and its wound healing properties. It goes without saying that this solution is inappropriate for broken or seriously wounded skin but has the potential for treating mild skin irritations. To find out more on how to get hold of Active Skin Repair supplies, visit here! >>>

