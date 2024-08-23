Office of the Secretary of State certifies candidates, measures to November General Election ballot

The Office of the Secretary of State certified candidates and ballot measures to the Nov. 5 General Election.

OLYMPIA – Today, the Office of the Secretary of State certified candidates and ballot measures to the Nov. 5 General Election, establishing the slate of choices to appear on ballots this fall.

In addition to voting for U.S. president, eligible Washington voters will decide between the top two candidates for one U.S. Senate seat, nine statewide executives, and numerous congressional, legislative, judicial, and local races when ballots are mailed in October.

“The certification of candidates to the general election marks a critical step in our electoral process,” Assistant Secretary of State Kevin McMahan said. “The General Election ballot is a true reflection of the will of the voters, thanks to the due diligence of election officials who ensured a fair and secure election. We look forward to supporting county election offices in continuing to uphold the integrity of the election process, giving every voter confidence that their voice will be heard and counted.”

General Election ballots will also include four ballot measures for voters to weigh in on — Initiative to the People 2066 and Initiatives to the Legislature 2109, 2117, and 2124. The measures will appear with I-2066 first, then initiatives to the legislature in numerical order by initiative number according to RCW 29A.72.290. During the 2024 legislative session, state lawmakers took no action on initiatives 2109, 2117, and 2124, sending them to the November ballot under RCW 29A.72.260.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, the Office of the Secretary of State certified statewide primary results, closing out the Aug. 6 Primary. A statewide recount was directed for the Commissioner of Public Lands race, which will solidify the two candidates who will advance to the general election.

Ballots for the Nov. 5 General Election will be mailed to eligible voters by Oct. 18. The deadline for online and mail registrations to be received is Oct. 28. You can register to vote or update your registration in person before 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

