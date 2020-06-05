U.S. Marines

In Loving Memory: William Albert Janczyk passed away gently on April 28, 2020 at Pinewood Terrace Care Center in Colville, Washington. The second of four children, William was born to Joseph and Dorothy (Chabot) Janczyk in Manchaug, Massachusetts on December 22, 1941.

Growing up in Manchaug was anything but boring. Bill grew up around the water. He loved to listen to people try to pronounce the name of the lake that he grew up around. It was called Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchau bunagungamaugg. His favorite way to explain its meaning was to say “You fish on your side and I’ll fish on mine.”

Always a man of honor, Bill joined the Marines and served in Vietnam. He served for a total of six years. His older brother Ray joined at the same time. At the time no one could tell them apart. They looked like twins. This was made especially difficult when they decided to get matching tattoos in the image of a Black Panther. Ray’s tattoo said “Born to Raise Hell” below the image and Bill’s tattoo had no writing below it. Bill always liked to say that because Ray’s said Born to Raise Hell his should have said, “Born to Catch Hell.”

Bill worked as a welder in the shipyards in Portland, Oregon for many years. His trade allowed him to afford some luxuries in life. One of those luxuries was Harley Davidson motorcycles. For Bill, there was no other brand of motorcycle. Whenever his grandsons Jeremiah and Josh came to visit, Bill made sure that they got a ride on his Harley with him. Eventually, Jeremiah was able to bring his dirt bike for visits and they happily rode together. When his grandchildren asked for something Bill found it tough to say no. Since that was the case, he decided that he would always say yes to whatever the boys asked for.

Bill was always a character with whoever had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be greatly missed by friends and family alike. Once gathering restrictions are lifted there will be a small memorial gathering for Boston Billy’s bike riding friends and loved family members.

