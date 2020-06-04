Public Health reports three new cases of COVID-19 in Okanogan County

OKANOGAN – Okanogan Public Health is reporting three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of their Tuesday, June 2, 2020 update, bringing the total to 53 cases since testing began.

“The new cases are from the South County, two and the Central Valley area, one,” states Public Health.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, 1616 test samples have been sent for testing, with 1515 returning negative test results and 48 tests still pending. The death toll from the virus in the county remains at two, according to the agency.

Of the 53 positive results, 22 have come from South County (Pateros to Malott), 12 from Mid-County (Malott to Riverside), 11 from the Colville Reservation, five from the Methow and three from North County (north of Riverside to Oroville).

The next COVID-19 Update will be on Friday June 5, 2020. Case counts are updated daily Monday through Friday (except holidays) at: https://www.okanogandem.org/novel-coronavirus19-covid-19.

Okanogan County is currently in Phase 1, but has applied to be moved to Phase 2.

“On Monday June 1, 2020, Okanogan County Public Health submitted an application to the Washington State Department of Health requesting to move Okanogan County to Phase 2. We are still awaiting a response to the application. Okanogan County remains in Phase 1 until we receive approval from the state,” states Public Health. “We reported last week that Okanogan County applied for a partial variance. While we were in touch with the Department of Health on a daily basis, we did not receive a response to the application.

“We applied knowing that we did not meet the eligibility requirements and that is likely why we did not receive a response. We are happy to see the Governor’s new Phased Reopening Plan giving counties more flexibility in moving between phases.”

Testing at Long-term Care Facilities

“By state order, all long-term care facilities are required to test all residents and staff by June 12, 2020. We are extremely happy to report that North Valley Extended Care, Regency Omak, and Regency Harmony House have completed their testing and had zero positive test results,” said the update from Public Health.

Long-term care facilities are highly vulnerable to COVID-19 infection and spread. Knowing this, the long-term care facilities in Okanogan County have taken aggressive measures to protect their residents early in the pandemic and these efforts have paid off.

Steps to a Safe Reopening in Okanogan County

In order for us to be successful as we work toward Phase 2 in Okanogan County, it is important for us all to take simple steps to protect ourselves and each other:

Wash your hands often

Social distancing – keeping six feet between yourself and others in public

Avoid gatherings that include people outside of your household

Wear a mask in public

Stay home when you are sick

“In order to be successful, we must care enough for one another to take these simple steps to protect one another. Stay Home, Stay Healthy!” encourages the agency.

More information can be obtained from the state Department of Health Call Center at 1-800-525-0127 (press # after the prompt). Education and information is also available on their website: www.doh.wa.gov/emergencies/coronavirus.

To sing up for Okanogan County Alerts from Emergency Management visit: https://www.okanogandem.org.