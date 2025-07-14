Governor Ferguson appoints Rachel Hong to Okanogan County Superior Court

Gov. Bob Ferguson announced the appointment of Winthrop resident Rachel Hong to the Okanogan County Superior Court, effective July 3.

OLYMPIA – Governor Bob Ferguson announced the appointment of Winthrop resident Rachel Hong to the Okanogan County Superior Court. Hong’s appointment, effective July 3, fills the position that Judge Robert Grim’s resignation will vacate.

Hong is a litigation attorney and longtime federal judicial law clerk with more than two decades of legal experience, including more than 10 years at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. As a career clerk to Judge Barbara Rothstein, Hong drafted hundreds of judicial rulings and supported courtroom proceedings from voir dire through jury instructions.

“Rachel Hong’s legal expertise, commitment to public service and deep connection to Okanogan County inside and outside the courtroom will make her an exceptional Superior Court judge,” Governor Ferguson said.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment, and thank Governor Ferguson for placing his trust in me,” Hong said. “I turn now to earning the trust of the people of Okanogan County, by working tirelessly to ensure that all who come into court are treated with fairness and respect.”

In her legal practice, Hong has represented and guided individuals, corporations and public entities through criminal and civil cases in state and federal courts. She was a litigation attorney at prominent law firms Yarmuth Wilsdon Calfo PLLC and Heller Ehrman White & McAuliffe LLP.

Hong also volunteered as an attorney at the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

Hong recently spent several years outside the courtroom as an organic farmer in Shelton, Washington, where she founded a small-scale organic vegetable farm. After moving to the Methow Valley, she worked on an organic pear and apple orchard, cultivating heirloom fruit and managing farm operations from planting through harvest. She participated in local farmers’ markets and regional food initiatives, gaining a firsthand understanding of the economic pressures and practical realities that rural communities face.

Hong has also worked to strengthen the Methow Valley’s economic and cultural vitality through her service on the board of the TwispWorks Foundation, a nonprofit community development organization dedicated to supporting artists, small businesses and educational initiatives.

Hong is an avid cyclist, outdoor enthusiast and now-amateur gardener.

Hong earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and her law degree from University of Michigan Law School.