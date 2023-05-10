Melvin “Leroy” Rothrock

Melvin “Leroy” Rothrock, age 88, of Loomis, Washington, died March 2, 2023 at North Valley Hospital. He was born November 25, 1934 in Tonasket, Washington to parents Beulah and Melvin Rothrock.

In his early years, Leroy spent as much time on horseback in the mountains as he could. He taught his kids how to fish in Toats Coulee Creek using willow poles. His early passion was raising Angus purebred cattle which his kids showed at the Okanogan County Fair.

In later life, he met the love of his life, Lois. They married in 1994 and began a new life together that included a large, blended family full of grand and great-grandkids and lots of love. Many fun family events were held on their beach at Palmer Lake. Leroy’s family loved him immensely and will miss him. But his spirit lives on in all of us.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Rothrock; children, Brenna Calnan, Diane Sampson, Bob Rothrock, John Rothrock, Greg Rothrock, Cindy Forde; and Jackie Forde; 23 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lenora Thomas and Tom Rothrock. He was preceded in death by his parents and James Rothrock and Debbie Kitterman.

A memorial service will be held Saturday May 20th, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Loomis Mountain View Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.