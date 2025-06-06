Okanogan County Burn Restriction will go into effect June 6.

Okanogan County Commissioners are implementing burn restrictions and burn bans during times of high fire danger, effective June 6 at 12:01 a.m.

OKANOGAN – The County Commissioners implement burn restrictions and burn bans during times of high fire danger. Okanogan County Burn Restriction go into effect June 6 at 12:01 a.m.

The Fire Advisory Committee, consisting of representatives from the Board of County Commissioners, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Okanogan County Emergency Management, fire chiefs, U.S. Forest Service and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office make recommendations to the commissioners on implementing a burn restriction or burn ban. When a burn restriction/ban is in place it will be posted on the Emergency Management webpage at: www.okanogancounty.org/government/emergency_management.

Okanogan County uses a two-step system for restricting outdoor burning. The first is a Burn Restriction allowing recreational fires and no other outdoor burning. The second is when high fire conditions become present a County-Wide Burn Ban will be implemented, prohibiting all outdoor burning including recreational fires and the use of charcoal.

The Burn Restriction is activated by a set date June 15 to October 15 but may be implemented earlier or extended due to conditions.

The Burn Restriction prohibits all field/pile/rubbish/rule/slash/yard vegetation and non-emergent agricultural burning on private lands within the unincorporated areas of Okanogan County reducing the risk of wildfires.

Recreational Fires are ALLOWED during a burn restriction if used for pleasure, religious, ceremonial, cooking, warmth, or similar purposes and the fuel being burned is other than rubbish. Fires used for debris disposal purposes are NOT considered recreational fires. See Recreational Fire definition below.

During a Burn Restriction if a Red Flag Warning is issued NO recreational fires will be permitted. For Red Flag Warnings please see the National Weather Service webpage at https://www.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=otx&wwa=all.