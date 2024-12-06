Tonasket Senior Center appreciates all the support this year

The Tonasket Senior Center wants to express its appreciation to the local communities for the support provided to the center this year.

TONASKET- The Tonasket Senior Center wants to express its appreciation to the local communities for the support provided to the center this year.

“You came to our aid when needing major plumbing & sewer work done to keep open,” said Patti Hill, Tonasket Senior Center President

According to Hill, the Tonasket Senior Center moved to serving meals five days a week earlier this year, plus sending meals home for approximately 25 homebound seniors,” said Hill.

For many local seniors, this may be the only meal they receive daily.

“The center is also a gathering place that is warm or cool as needed for socializing and games,” said Hill.

The very popular and well-attended SAIL class meets three days a week for exercises at the senior center.

SAIL classes, or Stay Active and Independent for Life classes, are evidence-based programs that help older adults improve their strength, balance and fitness to reduce the risk of falling. Adults 65 and older attend the classes, which include exercise, educational materials, self-assessments, and experienced instructors. Exercises include a warm up, aerobics, balance, strength, stretching, and fall prevention education.

Exercises can be done standing or sitting and people with mobility difficulties can adapt some exercises to be done seated.

Other comforts the center has available are a big screen TV, which allows for music, watching movies and sports for sports fans.

Also available is an aluminum can collection on-site to raise funds for the center.

“Aging & Adult Care funded a new dishwasher, freezer, tables and chairs. Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition provided us with new silverware. We are thankful for the numerous private, business and organizations for their monetary donations,” said Hill.

She added that this year the Tonasket Senior Center has started a Food & Staples Pantry and has received donations of durable medical equipment to be loaned as needed.

This year, the senior center held two yard sales with the help of local donations, two fundraising spaghetti dinners, and silent auctions. All food and supplies for the dinners and auctions were donated by community members.

According to Hill, numerous community members volunteered when more hands and vehicles were needed to move items and for delivery.

Hill said there have been many notable improvements over the past year, including updated plumbing and sewer work.

“New LED lighting in the north section was installed. Outdoor motion lights and cameras were installed. Installation of big screen TV and internet. We are very appreciative of everyone who has cared for our center – Without your help we wouldn’t have been able to keep serving our Seniors. Thank you for caring.” said Hill.