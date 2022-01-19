Time to celebrate: a town clock for Oroville

Submitted photo Lynn Chapman and Hilary Blackler collecting donations for the town clock at the Brewstitched Holiday Market in November.

OROVILLE — This coming spring, Oroville will be getting a new 14-foot town clock. The clock will be installed in front of Centennial Park on Oroville’s Main Street.

The clock is thanks to the efforts of Lynn Chapman, president of Oroville Streetscape. You may not recognize her face but if you drive through Oroville in the summer, chances are you’ve seen her, or at least her backside! In summer, Chapman can be found up and down the streets pulling weeds in the alleys, fertilizing flower pots and pruning sidewalk trees. And, while winter might be a time when most retirees slow down, she was busy working on Streetscape’s latest project.

This fall, Chapman began fundraising for a town clock, an idea she had been pondering for a few years.

“My husband, Lee, and I were on vacation a few years ago and saw the most beautiful town clocks. We were both inspired and thought that a town clock on Main Street in the center of Oroville would be a wonderful addition.”

The Streetscape president presented the idea at an Oroville City Council meeting in October and asked for the city’s support if she was successful.

“Lynn has been an amazing volunteer over the years so we agreed to prepare the area and help with the installation if she was successful in her fundraising,” said Jon Neal, Mayor of Oroville.

The fundraising started with Chapman and Hilary Blackler reaching out to past Streetscape donors and volunteers. With help from the Oroville Chamber of Commerce, word reached the greater community. The response was overwhelming.

“We offered an engraved brick at the base of the clock to anyone who donated $500. We never anticipated that there would be so many generous people who wanted to donate more so we quickly came up with an additional offer; those who donated $1000 or more could have their name engraved on a plaque on the clock.”

With the fundraising complete for the clock, the order has now been submitted for the 14-foot, two-faced clock. The arrival date is anticipated to be mid-spring. The City of Oroville removed the tree where the new clock will be installed and is ready to help with the installation when the clock arrives.

A ceremony to thank those who donated and supported the effort will be announced when the clock is installed. Donations are always welcome for the flowers and hanging baskets that Streetscapes provides.

To find out more about donating or volunteering for Streetscapes, visit the Oroville Streetscape FaceBook page.