Quilts of Valor: ’Loving Hands’ bringing comfort to veterans

The late U.S. Senator John McCain, USN Retired, being awarded his Quilt of Valor by Michelle Nelson, QOVF Board of Directors. An as yet unamed Quilts of Valor group is forming in the Tonasket area. QOV photo

TONASKET- The Tonasket quilting group is forming a Quilts of Valor sewing group for locals and is inviting those who love to sew to join them.

The local chapter of QOV is a part of the larger national Quilts of Valor organization which provides quilts, either fashioned by hand or machine, to veterans touched by war.

The group is actively recruiting members and invites volunteers to join them for sewing and lunch on April 5, at 11 a.m for the first meeting. The meeting will be held at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Hall, 103 Whitcomb Ave., Tonasket.

Group Coordinator Patti Hill, said the group can accept monetary donations as well as fabric, batting, and other items needed to create comforting quilts.

Washington State QOV Coordinator Cindy Hoover will join the first meeting.

“She will bring some patterns and limited amounts of material to help us start on this new journey of honoring our veterans,” said Hill.

A name for the group will be decided by members at the meeting.

Hill said there are many veterans in the area who have been touched by war.

“It says, ‘thank you, for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.’ Last November at the Tonasket Veterans Day Assembly, four local veterans were awarded quilts.” said Hill.

Two of these quilts were made locally and two were made by the Spokane Garland Group.

“We are hoping to make all of the quilts awarded in the future, locally. “ said Hill.

For more information contact Patti Hill at 509-429-2983 or poohnova@gmail.com