Oroville Scholarship Foundation variety show and auction March 9

OROVILLE — The Oroville Scholarship Foundation is bringing back their popular variety show and auction fundraiser this Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m.

This year the Spring Variety Show and Auction will be held at the Brickhouse Restaurant, located at 2002 Main Street. Proceeds go to benefit OSF’s Continuing Education Scholarship and support the Oroville High School music program.

Jerry Asmussen will be serving as the evening’s auctioneer. Among the items for auction are two nights stay at Sun Mountain Lodge in Winthrop, golf packages at Oroville Golf Club, metal art by Jon and Tracy Neal, a pallet of pellets from Oroville Transit, a quilt by Highland Stitchers, Omak Stampede tickets and a variety of gift baskets.

There is a $5 entry fee for individuals and $10 for families. The restaurant is offering a special menu of a Nacho Supreme Bar, with discounted prices for children 10 and under.