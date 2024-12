On December 4, 2024, Bill Nelson, after living a full life, slipped away with no fuss, to be with his Lord and Savior.

He will be missed by his family and friends. As Bill and Gloria Gaither wrote in his favorite hymn, “Because He Lives:”

And then one day, I’ll cross the river,

I’ll fight life’s final war with pain;

And then, as death gives away to victory,

I’ll see the lights of glory and I’ll know He lives!