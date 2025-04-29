Missing Oroville woman located after resuming search hindered by winter snowfall

The body of an Oroville woman, missing since last November, has been found in the rural area outside of Loomis, Washington.

The sheriff’s office says search efforts were resumed April 24, 2025 for Sofia Sorensen Amaro, who was reported missing by her family on Nov. 19, 2024. Sorenson Amaro was driving a white Toyota passenger car at the time she went missing. The vehicle was located by hunters in the early morning hours of Nov. 21, 2024 in a rural area outside of Loomis.

“A search was conducted in the days following the discovery of her vehicle but had to be suspended due to snow depth and active weather conditions in the area. Sofia’s mother wanted others to know Sofia had returned home just days prior to her disappearance from a 30-day inpatient treatment center where Sofia has sought treatment for mental illness,” said a release from the sheriff’s office.

Sofia Sorensen Amaro

In preparation of resuming the search effort, the sheriff’s office requested assistance from the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) and Ferry County Sheriff’s Office SAR. The Border Patrol provided three horse-mounted agents, a helicopter and several ground searching agents. One High Risk Deployment (HRD) K9 team was deployed by each of the SARs from the Spokane and Ferry Sheriff’s offices. Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office SAR deployed one HRD K9 team with several foot and ATV searchers. Over 20 searchers, under the supervision of SAR Coordinator Cristina Woodworth and Chief Criminal Deputy Jodie Barcus, began the morning mission.

“Shortly before noon Sofia was located deceased in the rural area outside of Loomis, Washington. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office extends gratitude to the assisting agencies with the special resources provided to bring closure to Sofia’s family and friends. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to Sofia’s family and asks that their privacy be respected as they navigate their loss,” reads the release.

The investigation has been turned over to the Okanogan County Coroner’s Office.