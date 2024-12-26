Randall Ray Christenson, age 75, passed away suddenly on December 16, 2024, while out enjoying the beauty of the mountains that he loved so much. Randy was born at the Tonasket Hospital on June 9, 1949, to parents Art and Evelyn and was welcomed at home by his older brother Danny. He had many treasured memories of growing up in the Oroville area with Danny and cherished their close friendship.

Randy had a deep love for his family and friends and treasured those relationships. In 1973 he married Carol Turner, and they enjoyed over 50 years of life together. They went on several travel adventures and enjoyed spending time together in the beautiful home he and his father built for them. He was a very talented woodworker, a skill he learned from his father. He was also an avid outdoorsman and was always up for a hunting, fishing, or trapping adventure with close family and friends that shared his love of the outdoors. He was known to be excellent at tying flies, always amazing his fishing buddies with his ability to tie the smallest ones. Randy was a great forager, often returning from the mountains with huckleberries or mushrooms to share with others. He inherited a green thumb from his mom, so what he didn’t harvest from the woods, he would grow at home, producing beautiful vegetables in his garden.

Randy graduated from Oroville High School in 1967 and began a lifetime career of sharing his many skills and talents with his community. He loved to learn, could fix anything, and was always willing to lend a hand to others. He worked in area orchards during high school, and after graduation attended college for a while, then went to work for Valley Evap, making dried fruit from the local produce. He began working for Zosel Lumber, dedicating many years to keeping the equipment running and building or fixing anything that was needed. When the sawmill closed, he moved over to the chip mill, where he worked until he “retired”. Even in retirement, he was always willing to go back and help when his special knowledge of the equipment and operations were needed. Over the past few years, he continued to share his unique skills by working with his cousin/brother-in-law building and remodeling mountain cabins.

Randy is survived by his wife Carol, cherished cousins, special brothers/sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and dear friends, all of whom will miss him greatly. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother. At Randy’s request, there will be no formal service. In his memory, donations may be made to the Molson Museum.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.