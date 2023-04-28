Oroville celebrates Arbor Day Saturday at Madeline Wells Park

Woodsy Owl meets Madilyn Weaver and Mayor Ed Naillon.

OROVILLE – Oroville held its Arbor Day Celebration last Saturday morning at Madeline Wells Park hosted by the Friends of the Oroville Library. Earlier in the week, two City Sprite Zelkova trees were planted in the downtown area by Streetscape.

Color Guard from Oroville’s American Legion Hodges Post #84.

Ceremonies opened with the flag salute led by the American Legion, followed by the national anthem sung by Frank Grunart. Mayor Ed Naillon read the Tree City, USA proclamation, acknowledged the event’s donors and volunteers and closed with the introduction of special guest, Woodsy Owl.

Notable among the event’s giveaways were: coloring pages for all ages, PUD activity books, and children’s goody bags courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service. Nearly all of the 600 hybrid spruce saplings made available by K&C Silviculture of Oliver, BC were also distributed.

This week on display at the library are student Arbor Day projects and tree crafts. In addition, there are surplus giveaways available.