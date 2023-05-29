Oroville and Tonasket American Legion Posts plan Memorial Day Ceremonies

The Color Guard at Riverview Memorial Cemetery in Oroville. Gary DeVon/GT file photo

NORTH COUNTY – The Tonasket and Oroville American Legion Post both plan their annual Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 29 honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces from 1868 to 1970,

Oroville’s American Legion Hodges Post #84 will hold their service at the Riverview Cemetery on Golden Road beginning at 10 a.m. with a public ceremony and a laying of a wreath at the grave of Major William Hodges, for whom the post is named. After the service at the cemetery, the ceremony moves on to the 12th Street Bridge where a wreath and flowers will be tossed into the Similkameen River, honoring all those in the military that lost their lives at sea.

The Tonasket American Legion Brict-Smith-Schmeling Post #82 will begin Memorial Day Service at the 4th Street Bridge crossing the Okanogan River at 11 a.m. There they will have a reading, then a prayer, then the tossing of flowers from the bridge. This will be followed bya rifle salute and by taps. As soon as this ceremony is completed the service will go to the Tonasket Cemetery and repeat the ceremony minus the tossing of flowers.

Lastly, following the ceremony at the cemetery, they will go to to the Armed Forces Legacy Park and have a ceremony there.

Those with questions about the Tonasket ceremony may call 509-322-4340.