Okanogan Valley Fund Grant applications open for 2025

Community Foundation of NCW announced its Okanogan Valley Fund 2025 grant cycle, offering financial support to nonprofits that work to preserve, protect and enhance the quality of life in Okanogan County.

The grant cycle opened on Feb. 1 and eligible organizations can now apply for a minimum grant award of $2,000, with final amounts determined by the Okanogan Valley Local Advisory Board. The application deadline is March 15.

Qualified applicants must be 501(c)(3) public charities operating within Okanogan County school district boundaries (excluding the Methow Valley). Government agencies and faith-based organizations are eligible only for project-specific funding in line with Community Foundation of NCW guidelines and there is no wait period—organizations may apply annually.

Public schools (k–12) are ineligible to apply, but fiscal sponsorships are allowed if the fiscal sponsor meets 501(c)(3) status. The Okanogan Valley Fund aims to foster long-term support for charitable endeavors that benefit local residents and initiatives. A Local Advisory Board (LAB) of community members ensures that annual grants align with the needs of Okanogan County.

“I’ve spent my entire life in Okanogan County,” said Leeanne Montoya, Local Advisory Board member to the Okanogan Valley Fund. “This place is special; you don’t have to go far to enjoy Mother Earth, especially around our beautiful lakes. I’m honored to serve on this board and support nonprofits that preserve what makes our community strong for future generations.”

Donors can contribute during or after their lifetime to grow this endowed fund, enabling larger grant distributions in perpetuity. Those who give $5,000 or more join the Founders Circle, making a lasting impact on the place they love.

Applicants are encouraged to review the Okanogan Valley Fund’s Grant Guidelines and Policies to ensure eligibility and alignment with CFNCW’s grantmaking values.

To apply, visit www.cfncw.org/okanoganvalleyfund. For additional details or questions about the application process, contact Jennifer Short, Director of Community Grants, at jennifer.s@cfncw.org.