Tonasket’s Perfect Passage Project expected to restart in March

TONASKET – The Tonasket City Council met Tuesday, Feb. 11 for their regular meeting to address several topics on the agenda, with the Perfect Passage Project update taking center stage.

Phase 1B of the Perfect Passage Project the downtown renovation is tentatively scheduled to begin on March 10, with an ending date expected around July 10. This phase of the project is expected to be completed within a four-month window.

“The first part of the construction project is going to start with two places at the same time. They are going to start with the sidewalks where it has already been torn up, take all the gravel out and at the same time they are going to start assembling the new section,” said Councilmember Alisa Weddle.

According to Weddle, the new sidewalks will come together quickly where the work has already been completed.

The council said during upcoming council meetings there will be a time opened up for questions, concerns and suggestions from the public.

During the meeting, the council addressed the challenges faced by businesses during the initial phase of the project. Plans to engage with the community were also presented and the importance of public input.

While specific details about the traffic management plan are still pending, city officials assure residents that updates will be shared on the city’s website, Facebook page, newspapers and during every council meeting, where time will be allotted for updates and questions.

“We are going to post information on our website. There is a Perfect Passage button and there will be up-to-date information,” said Weddle.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to city hall for any direct inquiries. Meanwhile, the council urges the community to continue supporting local businesses throughout the renovation process.

“It’s all coming together,” said Councilmember Teagan Levine.