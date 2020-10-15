North Valley Hospitals Rural Health Clinic welcomes new doctor

Submitted photo Dr. James Jex, wife Kellie and their three sons, Christian, 5, and their twin sons, Gavin and Keegan, 3, look forward to becoming apart of the the community of Tonasket and said they already feel welcomed by everyone.

NORTH COUNTY- North Valley Hospital Rural Health Clinic continues to grow, welcoming a new General Practitioner and General Surgeon, James Jex to their team.

Doctor James Jex and his wife Kellie Jex, moved from Montana to Tonasket to join North Valley Hospital, in the opportunity to create a rural health clinic in the community.

Jex has worked in rural health clinics in New Mexico, Montana and now in Washington State. He is accepting new patients at the Tonasket Rural Health Clinic, located in North Valley Hospital.

“We found Tonasket prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, we would have been here sooner if COVID-19 had not stopped us and we’ve had an adventure in just getting here with all the changes in this country,” said Jex.

Jex and his wife have three children, Christian, 5, who began kindergarten, and three year old twins, Keegan and Gavin.

“Here is a funny story. My son, who is in Kindergarten, started school online here before we left Montana, and he was talking to his teacher. She asked him why he and his family were moving here and he said because he and his brother love apples. My boys love fruit, there’s no doubt about it,” said Jex.

Jex said he and his family chose North County because of the community.

“We have been so welcomed here by this community. I’ve worked in rural health clinics for over 20 years and most small communities are so closed minded. They have their own ways, their way or no way and they might be good places to live but they don’t accept outsiders. You know what, this place is accepting of outsiders,” said Jex.

The Jex family also brought Kellie’s retired parents with them on their adventure in the Okanogan Valley.

“We are all looking for something good in a community. We want a good place to raise our family and we found it here,” said Jex.

Jex said he and his wife have never found a community so welcoming and they already feel as if they know half of the town of Tonasket.

“You can’t find that in many places. Yes, I’m coming here to be a part of the rural health clinic but we’re ready to be here and settle down and not move ever again,” said Jex.

Jex received his degree in medicine from George Washington University.

“I studied surgery in Cleveland Ohio and served in the military, both in the Army and the Navy,” said Jex.

Jex said the rural health clinic is working on being set up to see same day patients, walk in patients, skin lesion screening, endoscopies and colonoscopies.

According to Jex, his top priority is patient care and he looks forward to serving the community through health care.

“We have a privilege as physicians to share in people’s health, both in living and in dying. We should be there to help in all situations. It’s part of the experiences of this life. ” said Jex.

Jex hopes to help the community and he is here to live a good life with his family.