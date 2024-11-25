NCW Libraries offers winter reading program

By Michelle McNiel, PR Specialist

NCW Libraries’ annual Winter Reading Program begins on Dec. 1, encouraging everyone across North Central Washington to read through the cold winter months.

The program is available at all 30 library locations, the Bookmobile, and online at www.ncwlibraries.org.

“Our winter reading program is all about reading for fun. It’s an invitation for community members of all ages to make time to read. We want to foster a culture of reading for all, whether that’s with a book, an audiobook, or even a magazine. Join us!” said Alicia O’Dell, Adult Services Manager.

Through the program, participants can set a personal reading goal and track their reading either using paper reading logs or through Beanstack, NCW Libraries’ digital reading program platform. Print reading logs are available at every library location.

Anyone who meets their reading goal using the paper reading log will receive a small prize. Online participants will earn digital raffle tickets to enter into prize drawings.

Another goal of the program is to inspire reading for the whole community. Every NCW Libraries location will set a community-specific reading goal. Each branch will feature a large reading thermometer to visually track how many books everyone has read. Anyone can stop by their local library to report how many books they have read and help their community reach their goal.

Last winter, NCW readers logged more than 27,500 books read during the two-month program.

Local libraries will feature book displays and library patrons are encouraged to make their own recommendations and write reviews. NCW Libraries website and social media channels will also be featuring book recommendations for all ages throughout the program.

Pick up a reading log from any library or the Bookmobile. Or sign up online at www.ncwlibraries.org starting Dec. 1.