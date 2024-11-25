Oroville hears about multi-million-gallon water leak

Oroville City Council agreed to split the cost water overage charges due to a leak that was not discovered for over a year.

OROVILLE – The Oroville City Council agreed to split the cost water overage charges due to a leak that was not discovered for over a year at their Nov. 19 meeting.

Howard Zosel, from Zosel Lumber, appeared before the council took discuss a water leak at the site of their former sawmill, which had been destroyed by fire. Due to an issue with the water meter which can be read without opening it up, the company had not received a bill for 14 months and were unaware of the leak.

“So 14 months later we had used five million gallons of water. And naturally that created a rather large bill that kind of hit us all at one,” said Zosel, adding he did not have any issues with the method of calculation.

“So we’re talking about a $3,900 overage in dollars, which is a lot of gallons. So that was the damage. So, possibly if we could share that as there was errors with the meters not reading right and we were unaware. So just asking for a little help on the total. Whether it is 50 percent or whatever you guys would feel is good. Or if you think the calculations are fair and I should pay it, that’s good too.”

Mayor Ed Naillon said the only question he had after look through the bill was about historical usage.

“All those months you had zero usage did you receive a bill for zero dollars?” asked the mayor.

“It was a flat rate but we had no overage, so we received bills for the normal rate,” said Zosel. “We didn’t get a notice which typically happens when it is first discovered.”

The mayor said he was surprised it went on that long without someone from the city or Zosel’s noticing.

“We wouldn’t notice it on the bill unless it was over 5,000 (gallons),” said Zosel, who explained there is a house and office that uses a small amount of water now since the mill closed.

The mayor wanted to make clear that the city looks at questions on bills on a case-by-case basis and does not automatically take off fees, but felt this might be a case where they could come up with a compromise. The council agreed to split the cost of the overage with Zosel since there was a malfunctioning meter and the leak was not discovered earlier by the city.

The Oroville City Council heard the final report on the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) plan at their Nov. 19 council meeting.

Kurt Danison, Oroville City Planner, took the council and those present through the plan, its history and development.

The Oroville City Council heard the final report on the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) plan meeting. Kurt Danison, Oroville City Planner, took the council and those present through the plan, its history and development.

There was little public comment other than a few questions from the council and some discussion of trails from Louis Williamson and Keven Haney, who have concerns about a proposed trail that would go near their residences. However, they acknowledged the fact that they would have a chance to comment on the trial if the city decided it was going to go ahead with the plan and said they would wait until such time.

Councilmember Tasha Shaw discussed her work to help Oroville nominate a student for the Association of Washington Cities Scholarship, including making the applications available to the high school counselor.

Traci Neal discussed the Christmas Tree Lighting Park Use Application and a request to have a fireworks display. The park application and the request for fireworks were both approved.

However, putting an underground electrical service for the community Christmas Tree will have to wait until next spring.

The Oroville City Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall. The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3.