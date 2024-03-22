NCW Libraries offers virtual Humanities Washington Program

Learn how a two-century-old Eastern European Jewish tradition can help with contemporary challenges.

Submitted by Michelle McNiel| NCWL Public Relations

Learn how a two-century-old Eastern European Jewish tradition can help with contemporary challenges in a virtual Humanities Washington program presented by NCW Libraries.

“Measuring Mourning: A Ritual for Loss” will be offered on Thursday, March 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Zoom platform.

Humanities Washington presenter Maia Brown will explore the ancient Ashkenazi women’s tradition of feldmestn — a practice of measuring ancestors’ burial places with candlewick, later burnt for the living and the dead. Brown will share some of her own art practices and conclude with an open-ended makerspace project.

Brown is a visual artist, Yiddish musician, writer, translator, and educator. She has a background in oral history and fine art, including a Watson Fellowship to study storytelling and advocacy in South Africa and Ireland.

Register for this program at www.ncwlibraries.org on the online calendar.