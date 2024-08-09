NCW Libraries 2023 annual report demonstrates increased library engagement

Submitted by Amanda Brack | NCWL Communications

NCW Libraries released their 2023 Annual Report highlighting stories and key data points demonstrating library use and engagement within the district’s five-county service area.

“From program attendance to circulation, we saw an increase in use and engagement across the district in 2023 from the previous year,” said Barbara Walters, Executive Director of NCW Libraries.

In 2023, community members checked out 22 percent more digital materials from NCW Libraries than in 2022. There were 28 percent more items borrowed through the Mail Order Library. More in-person programs were offered in 2023 with an over 50 percent increase in the number of program attendees.

“I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to read through this report and discover the ways that our library staff carefully stewarded taxpayer dollars to meet the most pressing needs of the communities we serve,” said Barbara Walters, Executive Director.

In addition to the numbers, the report also provides several impact stories to show how critical public libraries are to the health and vitality of rural communities. From embedding library services at a local foodbank to partnering with the Wenatchee School District on a program for migrant parents, the district is committed to serving as a trusted resource for everyone.

“We understand the value of partnership. When we build relationships and partnerships with other organizations, our impact is exponentially greater,” said Walters,

In 2023, NCW Libraries expanded or began partnerships with school districts and health districts as well as organizations like Career Connect Washington, NCW Tech Alliance, Action Health Partners, Community Health Plan of Washington, Hand in Hand Immigration, Humanities Washington, Wenatchee Dispute Resolution Center, NCW Equity Alliance, Our Valley Our Future, Wenatchee Valley College, and others.

NCW Libraries encourages everyone to get a library card, explore library offerings, join a local Friends of the Library Group, and connect with library staff. Read the full 2023 Annual Report and learn more at www.ncwlibraries.org.

More Information: www.ncwlibraries.org