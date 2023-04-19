May Festival Royalty to be crowned on April 28

May Festival/submitted photo The 89th May Festival Royal Court is Queen Lauren Rawley, Princess Araceli Esquivel and Princess Deana Lohnes. They invite the community to join them for the upcoming coronation, Saturday, May 13.

OROVILLE — The May Festival Coronation of the 89th Royal Court will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28 in Colton Auditorium at Oroville High School.

The reigning 88th Royal Court will be in attendance, along with class royalty, to crown and carry on the May Day tradition with the incoming royalty, Queen Lauren Rawley, Princess Araceli Esquivel and Princess Deana Lohnes.

May Festival will be held on Saturday, May 13 at the Veterans Memorial Park following the annual May Day parade through town.