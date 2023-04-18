Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber’s legislation to combat auto theft passes Senate

Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber discusses SHB 1682 that would direct more funding to local law enforcement efforts to combat auto theft.

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Senate passed legislation yesterday that would direct more funding to local law enforcement efforts to combat auto theft.

House Bill 1682, sponsored by Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber and amended in the Senate, would authorize state confinement costs as allowable uses of the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority Account. It would also require that beginning July 1, 2023, and each July 1 thereafter, the Office of the State Treasurer deposit $7 million of the insurance premium tax into the account. This would create more resources to help counter the increase in auto thefts in Washington state.

“Statewide auto thefts have increased by 93 percent since the summer of 2021. These crimes can devastate individuals and families. For many people, vehicles are their lifelines — something they rely on to get to work, school, doctor appointments, and other important activities,” said Maycumber, R-Republic. “My bill provides more money for the prevention, investigation, and prosecution of auto theft at the local level. This is about giving local authorities the tools needed to help keep our communities safe.”

Maycumber’s bill passed the Washington State House of Representatives on a 94-1 vote March 7 and the Washington State Senate on a 49-0 vote yesterday. Since it was amended in the Senate, the measure returns to the House for consideration.

Watch Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber’s floor speech in support of House Bill 1682 | March 7, 2023

The 2023 legislative session is scheduled to end April 23.