Ralph “Whitey” Beyers, 94, of Tonasket Washington, passed away quietly in his sleep in Brewster, Washington on April 26th, 2024.

Ralph was born July 4th, 1929 in Okanogan, Washington to Fred and Elizabeth “Bobbi” Beyers and raised in Tonasket attending the schools there and helping his father in his Creamery business.

A graduate of Tonasket High School, Ralph enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation spending some of the time in Japan and Alaska. He used his GI Bill to go to school in Chicago and pursue a career in electronics repair.

He met and in 1961 married his wife Leona of Wenatchee and after working for various companies and Boeing they eventually returned to Tonasket to raise their family where he ultimately established his own business, specializing in TV sales and service. Alongside his wife, they also managed a Radio Shack franchise, operated an Auto Licensing agency and gift shop. Due to health issues Ralph was finally convinced to retire at the age of 80 finally getting some much-deserved leisure time and spending it with his beloved dog Mutsie.

Ralph was a hard worker, putting in six-day work weeks at his store. He maintained several rental buildings throughout the years providing for his family and leaving a legacy. He was also very proud of his children. Paul procured his own business, Beyer’s Market in Tonasket and Monica became a Radiologic Technologist.

Ralph found solace and peace in the people of his community, many of whom he went to school with and knew his entire life. With his business and Licensing agency, just about everyone in the area had visited his store on at least one occasion and knew him. He would spend great amounts of time chatting behind the counter and keeping up with the locals or helping with some obscure repair on equipment. He was always inquisitive and liked to know how things worked and spent a lot of time reading books and magazines learning about the world around him. His hobbies included photography, working in his yard and on his rentals while he could and making the rounds of various businesses to catch up with friends. He was often found sitting in “his chair” at It’s Still Good chatting with the owner and getting to feel like he was still at work.

He will be deeply missed and is survived by his children, Paul (Lana) Beyers and Monica Bartz; five grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bobbie; wife, Leona; sister, June and son-in-law Richard.

Cremation and arrangements are provided by Bergh Funeral Services of Oroville. No service has been planned at this time.

Rest in peace, Ralph. Your legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew, loved and cherished you.