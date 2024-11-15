Local Tonasket business owners voice concern over tree placement

TONASKET – During the public comment session at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, local business owners expressed concerns over the ongoing Perfect Passage Project, which they say has adversely affected their operations.

The project, aimed at updating infrastructure and improving pedestrian accessibility, has led to reduced traffic, which some business owners say has impacted sales for many shops in the area.

“My name is Staca Gattman, I have a crystal store on main street. I’ve been there for six and a half months. I just realized about a week ago that there is going to be a tree planted right in front of the window,” she said.

Gattman said by looking at the plans, “It’s going to grow right in front of my window. I think that’s going to affect my business quite a bit.”

She asked the council to consider not planting a tree in front of her business or placing a shrub there instead.

“Or maybe we could get it where we can move the tree,” said Gattman.

Councilmember Jeff McMillan said he would like to figure this out.

“We have had a lot of public meetings. Trees have always been a huge concern, placement and where they’re going to go. The one thing that I think was the main thing that we wanted to make sure happened during construction was irrigation for any potential areas and for future area and tree boxes no matter what,” said Councilmember Teagan Levine.

“We can talk about it as a council, but this plan has been passed for a year and a half,” said Mayor Pro Tem Alisa Weddle.

Debbie Panther, owner of The Olde Creamery, said she too has some concerns about a tree being planted in front of her business.

Weddle offered information and research to business owners regarding the placement of trees and economic development.

“There is a lot of research out there that says trees bring in more people than it deters. There is a ton of research, I just want you to be open to reading it. I hear what you are saying but I just want you to be open about reading the research.” said Weddle.

City councilmembers listened attentively, acknowledging the challenges the businesses are facing.