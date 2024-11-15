Okanogan County election officials do fourth ballot count

While the latest election count in Okanogan County was scheduled for last Wednesday, it was held on Thursday instead, awaiting more ballots.

OKANOGAN – While the latest election count by Okanogan County Election Officials was scheduled for last Wednesday, it was held on Thursday instead, awaiting more ballots.

The new tally does not change any of the results, which will remain unofficial until certified on Nov. 26, according to election officials. The next ballot count will be on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and there are approximately 421 ballots left.

In the two county-only races with two people on the ballot, Nick Timm looks to be the clear winner for Okanogan County Commissioner District 1. In the fourth count, Timm received 11,079 votes, or 63.24 percent, of the ballots cast in the tally held Thursday, Nov. 14. Doney received 6,439, or 36.7 percent, of those cast. It appears Timm will take over the seat from Commissioner Chris Branch, who was first elected to the board in 2016. Branch decided not to seek re-election to another four-year term.

Incumbent Andy Hoover, who ran unopposed for Okanogan County Commissioner, District 2, received 14,085 votes. He will will serve another four-year term.

As of the fourth count, it appears Lauren McCloy has defeated Wayne “Bud” Stevie for the position of Okanogan County Public Utility District (PUD) Commissioner, District 2. McCloy received 9.214 votes, or 52.50 percent to Stevie’s 8,336 votes, or 47.50 percent.

In the two races for 7th District Representative, Position 1 and Position 2, Republican Andrew Engell is the apparent winner for Position 1 with 9,995, or 54.63 percent, of the votes. His opponent, Republican Soo Ing-Moody, the mayor of Twisp, has 8,300 votes, or 45.37 percent. Engell leads district-wide as well. Engell looks like he will take the seat of Jacqueline Maycumber, who ran for U.S. House of Representatives for Washington’s 5th Congressional District. She did not get enough votes in the primary to move on to the general. She first took office in 2017.

In the 7th District Representative, Position 2 race, Republican Hunter Abell is out in front among Okanogan County voters with 12,027 votes, or 62.41 percent. Democrat Paul “Rocky” Dean received 7,245 votes, or 37.59 percent. District-wide Abell appears to have won his election bid. He will most likely fill the position of Joel Kretz (R-Wauconda) who is retiring from the state legislature. He has served as a state representative since 2005.

The county, like the rest of the state, continued to favor Initiative Measure 2096, but is rejecting Initiative Measures 2109, 2117 and 2124.

Okanogan County followed the national trend and cast most of their votes for Republican Donald Trump for president. Trump had 11,341 votes to Democrat Kamala Harris’ 8,194.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell appears to have won a return to her senate position as the junior senator from Washington State. While the Democrat got the most total state votes, Republican challenger Dr. Raul Garcia, was favored by Okanogan County voters nearly two to one.

Democrat Bob Ferguson, the state’s Attorney General, is the apparent next Washington Governor. He has a big lead statewide over Dave Reichert. Okanogan County voters preferred Republican Reichert.