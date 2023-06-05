Land Trust plans spring cleaning of Hwy. 97 near Crumbacher

Okanogan Land Trust is calling for people to lend a hand as they clean up their stretch of Highway 97 near Crumbacher this coming Sunday as part of the Adopt-A-Highway program. Submitted photos

A volunteer helps pick up litter on Hwy. 97 near Crumbacher in a previous years Adopt-A-Highway clean up.

TONASKET – The Okanogan Land Trust is looking for volunteers to help them clean their Adopt-A-Highway section of State Highway 97 just north of Crumbacher Road on Sunday, June 11 starting at 9 a.m.

“Come hang out in the outdoors with other wonderful, caring people, remove trash from the landscape and beautify your commute,” asks the Land Trust in their request for volunteers to lend a hand.

Participants will meet at the long pull-out on the west side of Hwy. 97 just north of the north junction of Crumbacher Rd. They suggest that volunteers bring a hat, sunscreen, water, gloves and a snack. Safety vests and garbage bags will be provided.