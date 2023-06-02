Oroville and Tonasket graduate Class of ‘23 this Saturday

NORTH COUNTY — Oroville and Tonasket High Schools will hold their commencement ceremonies graduating the Class of 2023 this Saturday, June 3.

Oroville’s graduation takes place at Coulton Auditorium starting a11 a.m. There was a baccalaureate for the seniors on Thursday, June 1 at the Oroville Free Methodist Church, 908 Fir Street at 7 p.m.

Tonasket’s graduation starts at 3 p.m. in the Tonasket High School Gym. The Tiger grads had a baccalaureate on Wednesday, May 31 at the Tonasket Bible Church, 6th Street East, starting at 7 p.m.

Along with speeches from graduating seniors and guest speakers, scholarships and awards will be announced for the graduating seniors.