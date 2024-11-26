Embracing thankfullness: The heart of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is more than just turkey and pumpkin pie; it’s a time to reflect on the blessings in our lives, both big and small.

NORTH COUNTY- Thanksgiving is more than just turkey and pumpkin pie; it’s a time to reflect on the blessings in our lives, both big and small. As we gather with family and friends, it’s important to remember the heart of the holiday: thankfulness.

Research shows that gratitude can significantly impact our well-being. According to psychologists, practicing thankfulness can lead to increased happiness, better health, and stronger relationships. It shifts our focus from what we lack to appreciating what we have, fostering a positive mindset that can ripple through communities.

To illuminate the spirit of gratitude, we asked local residents to share what they are thankful for this year. Kristi Hutchins, Tonasket High School Staff, expressed her gratitude for her small town where people take care of each other. “From a stranger stopping to see if you are ok if you are pulled over on the side of the road, to folks intentionally seeking out those in need for the holidays. I love running into people in town I have known for 50 years and having a spontaneous visit.”

Meanwhile, Alisa Weddle, Tonasket City Councilmember, wished to express her heartfelt thanks to citizens for the support and dedication to the Tonasket community. “Your kindness, resilience, and commitment make Tonasket a truly special place to live and work. Whether it’s helping a neighbor, supporting local businesses, or volunteering, your actions strengthen our city and help us thrive. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as a council member and get to know our community in an in-depth way. Wishing you and your loved ones a warm and joyful Thanksgiving.”

Jon and Traci Neal, Oroville, said they are thankful for waking up every morning.”Knowing life hasn’t been easy or perfect, or exactly as we had anticipated, but because we choose to be grateful and thankful for all the good things we have and all the problems we don’t have. Thanksgiving Blessings to all.”

Many other community members responded with their own sentiments of thankfulness. “I’m grateful for the seen family, love, humor, food, warmth and shelter and for unending hope that those near and far who are not blessed with those gifts may find them and that we all learn the little ways we can help make this dream come true,” said Lael Duncan.

“I am thankful for so many things, yet not many if any of them are material. I am thankful for the good and bad experiences in my life to have made me who I am and for being raised with values and morals. I’m thankful for the Lord bringing people into my life that I can help. The feeling of giving someone else support in their season of need is beyond the best. We all have a purpose, knowing your purpose and being able to achieve it is a great thing. I’m thankful for all my family, friends and acquaintances that have been or are still a season in my life. May we all have a blessed holiday season,” said Shonna Dejong.

“This year I am most thankful for my husband. We have an incredible family and four kids that light up our world. We are now coming up on a dozen years of being married. The longer we are together the more grateful I am. We grew up together and I love learning and living this beautiful life with him,” Charity McCormick.

“I have so much to be truly thankful for in my life. The biggest thing is the purchase of our new home in Tonasket. I’m one hundred percent part of the community that I serve now and this home has allowed for my big family to be together more often, which fills my cup even more.” Trisha Roach.

Matt Holmes, also known as Mr. Tonasket, said he is most thankful for his wife, family, friends, a job, good health and his pets.

“I am thankful for so many things. I’m thankful for a loving and supporting circle of family and friends, for a home that my family and I get to live in, for a kitchen filled with food and clean water, for the clothing and shoes that we get to wear, and for a job that not only helps sustain my household, but is one I look forward to going to. I am thankful for a God who has shown me love and grace every day, through the people and circumstances He has placed in my life,” said Vania Knowlton.

I’m thankful for my family, friends and neighbors who have made my life more meaningful. Being able to wake up each morning to a great cup of coffee with my best friend, spending time with life-long friends, visits with my adult children and grandchildren, and many days of uncontrollable laughter in the neighbors’ wine gazebo,” Darla Ehrhard.

Cindi McAllister said she is most thankful for her community in Okanogan County and for the City of Oroville. “Your life, city and community are what you make it, what you contribute to it. They say, ‘There is nothing there,’ I say there is everything here, sense of safety, friendships abound, it’s like Cheers, where everyone knows your name. I’m okay that we are a bit behind the times. That suits me just fine.”

Cassandra Nailon-Fox said she is thankful for her family, friends and wonderful community, not just in November but everyday. “My gratitude isn’t tied to any one specific thing, but rather to the collective blessings I experience daily.”

“I’m thankful for healthy kids, involved grandparents, being able to raise my kids on a farm where the kids can run and learn, and a happy home,” said April Acord.

In today’s world, “with so much turmoil, hate, and discord, I’m thankful for the people that shine. The people that show me hope, love and that faith still exists. A simple smile and hello can make my day. I see to find and give that every day. Some days can be challenging, but never impossible,” said Jollie Hawkins Evans.

“I’m thankful for my circle of kids and grandkids. The fact that they love me (in spite of my idiosyncrasies) and make me feel grounded. They don’t have to include me in everything they do, but they ask. I love that, as adults, they are still sharing the events of their days with me, just like they did when they came in the door after school,” said Sue Buzzard.

Incorporating gratitude into our daily lives doesn’t have to be difficult. Here are a few tips to nurture thankfulness: Keep a gratitude journal, spend a few minutes each day writing down things you’re grateful for, no matter how small. Make it a habit to thank the people around you, whether it’s through a heartfelt note or a simple “thank you.”

This year, consider using your Thanksgiving gathering as a platform to share what you’re thankful for with your family and friends.

It would seem that the most important things in life are the people in our life and the joy they bring. As we celebrate Thanksgiving, let’s commit to embracing gratitude not just for a day, but throughout the year. In acknowledging the good, we open ourselves up to greater joy and resilience. This holiday, may thankfulness fill our hearts.