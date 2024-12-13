Elf on the Shelf: Stephanie Hart wins the hunt

Stephanie Hart is this year’s winner of the “Where in Oroville is the Elf on the Shelf Hunt?”

OROVILLE – The Oroville WA Chamber of Commerce added an adventure to the Tree Lighting Celebration and Stephanie Hart is this year’s winner of the “Where in Oroville is the Elf on the Shelf Hunt?”

The elf bounced to a different business every day until Saturday, Dec. 7. People were challenged to find Mr. Elf, take a picture of each location and send it with their name and location to Shelly Roberts, chamber secretary.

Hart was announced as the winner during the Community Tree Lighting. She won a stocking full of goodies.

“Thank you, Oroville Chamber for setting it up every day. I went into each business with fresh eyes. Some ‘Elves on the shelves’ were set up cute, some were really difficult to find! I learned so much about these pillars in our community. I missed some of the days because I didn’t know the hours of that business and now I know the hours, said Hart, adding, “I spent quality time and found treasures I never would have found if I wasn’t looking for an Elf! I got to talk with our business owners, employees and others who were out and about shopping. I love how it all tied into the Annual Tree Lighting and I can’t wait for next year’s Elf on the Shelf fun. “

She was chosen from those who had sent in the correct locations of Mr. Elf.

Searchers were encouraged to take some time to look around and support local businesses which “have always supported our community and its members when asked and we are so grateful for them,” the chamber said.