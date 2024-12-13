Tonasket Tigers boy wrestling season is off to a strong start

Tonasket boys wrestling had a strong showing in the first competitions of the season at Deer Park and Omak.

TONASKET – Tonasket boys wrestling had a strong showing in the first competition of the season at Deer Park on Friday, Dec. 6 and 7 and Omak on Dec 7.

The Tigers wrestled Deer Park (second in state last year in A) in a dual and came out on top 49-30.

On Saturday, Dec. 7 they split squads, some wrestling in the Deer Park tournament and some in the Omak tournament.

“As a team we came in third place in the very competitive Deer Park tournament where 18 teams were present,” said Coach Cole Denison.

Team scores: Mead (last year’s 3A state champs), 235; Othello, 170; Tonasket, 168; Lewiston, 158.5. Individual results: Jerry Hernandez, first; Keenan Denison, second; Chub Plank, second; Tyge Plank, third; Miguel Depaz, fourth; Jesse Corum, sixth and Gus Ray, sixth (unable to wrestle last match due to match count limit).

Others competing were Luis Verduzco, Cass Rothrock, Jesse Velazquez, Kase Denison, Logan Stucker and Joel Wilson.

Those competing in Omak include Casen Clark, third and Rhyder Pooler, Strongrider Williams, Blaze Tillman, Ben Richey, Maverick Carroll, Brayden Fridye, Everett Davis-Sherwood, Jace Nelson, Devin Powell, Ian Hatley, Ryder Vassar, Sidrac Mendoza, Sully Tillman, Miguel Gonalez-Carlos and Wyatt Cloud.

“So far, we are very impressed with everyone’s attitude and work ethic in the room, it will be fun to watch this team grow as the season progresses,” said Coach Denison.