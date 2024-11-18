Detours come down on Whitcomb Avenue for the winter

The detours are gone, as of last Friday, Whitcomb Avenue, Tonasket’s main street, has reopened to vehicle traffic.

TONASKET—The detours are gone, as of last Friday Whitcomb Avenue, Tonasket’s main street, has reopened to vehicle traffic.

The reopening of Whitcomb, which is part of SR97 to north and southbound traffic, follows a previous announcement on Wednesday afternoon that opened the town to foot traffic to visitors and local businesses alike, after several weeks of construction.

In celebration the City of Tonasket invited residents to join them downtown on Whitcomb Avenue for a last-minute street party Thursday, celebrating the end of the first phase of construction.

This milestone marks significant progress in the city’s ongoing Perfect Passage Project, which aims to enhance infrastructure and create a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

During last Tuesday’s Tonasket City Council meeting, Varela Engineer, Kurt Holland said the project is about 46 percent complete.

The planning for Perfect Passage began over 20 years ago, starting with a vision of a safe and beautiful downtown Tonasket. The project represents a significant investment in Tonasket’s future, installing all new water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure. The project aims to enhance the quality of life for residents and support local businesses.

Additionally, officials said, the Perfect Passage is designed to improve safety for pedestrians in the downtown area. All new sidewalks and ramps at each intersection, plus trees and public art will create a more inviting and secure atmosphere for residents and visitors. The project also aims to attract people driving through on US- 97 to stop and shop, boosting the local economy.

In a test of the city’s newly implemented stormwater system, recent heavy rains have demonstrated the effectiveness of the upgrades, much to the relief of local officials and residents.

“Our new stormwater system is showing off today. What a relief to have a functioning and predictable path for the runoff,” said officials in a Facebook update.