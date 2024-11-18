OHA to host presentation on rattlesnake behavior at the CCC

TONASKET – The Okanogan Highlands Alliance has an educational presentation coming up on Friday, Nov. 22 called Shake, Rattle and Roll: Rattlesnake behavior, ecological importance and why they are so crucial to human health,

The presentation, which is free to the public, will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, 411 Western Ave. A dinner, benefitting the CCC, will be available from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., prior to the presentation.

Giving the presentation will be Dr. Mark Teshera, a wildlife biologist for the Tonasket Ranger District. His main area of expertise is the feeding behavior of rattlesnakes and he has published three peer-reviewed publications focused on venomous reptiles.

“Perhaps no animals in history have faced such heavy human persecution as snakes —especially venomous ones. Yet ironically, venomous snakes have saved countless human lives and play crucial ecological roles in the environments where they occur. We hope you will come to discover why humans should care about these often reviled, yet mostly misunderstood animals.”

Contact information: website, https://okanoganhighlands.org; email, jen@okanoganhighlands.org and phone, 509-429-4399