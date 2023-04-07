North Valley Community Easter Egg Hunts this Saturday

Gary DeVon/GT File Photo

NORTH COUNTY – There are Easter Egg Hunts planned for Saturday, April 8 in both Tonasket and Oroville.

Oroville’s egg hunt takes place at 10 a.m. sharp at Osoyoos Lake Veterans Memorial Park. The event features prize eggs, as well as candy filled ones. The kids are divided into different age groups and it doesn’t take long for the hundreds of plastic eggs to be Hoovered up by the eager young participants. The egg hunt is sponsored by the Oroville Eagles Auxiliary.

The Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 will present the Bobbie Haven Tonasket Community Easter Egg Hunt starting at 11 a.m. Second grade and under are asked to meet at the Tonasket tennis courts and third grade through sixth grades meet at the Tonasket Elementary School parking lot. Prized eggs will be marked. Only two prized eggs per child.