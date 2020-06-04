Alvin M. Manuel

Alvin M. Manual, age 67, of Oroville, Washington, passed away at his home on May 9, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1952 in Nespelem, Washington to his parents Irene and Angus Manuel. Alvin went to school in Oroville where he graduated. He then joined the Marines from May 12, 1972 until January 10, 1976. After his service, he became a cook for many restaurants in the Oroville/Chelan area. He was also an Eagle member.

Alvan is survived by Violet Doneyhue (Crumbacher), Adelene Holbert (Oroville), Kim Sandy (Wenatchee), George Mariani (Mt. Vernon), Randy Ward (Arkansas), Kirk Jensen (Texas), and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Agnes Manuel, Mildred Voght, LaBerta Henry; brothers, Stanley Manuel and Linsey Manuel and Mom and Dad.

A service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery at 10 a.m. A memorial potluck dinner will be held at a later date. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.