Adaline Ruth Oakes, age 88, of Tonasket, Washington, died May 22, 2020 in Tonasket. She was born December 25, 1931 on the Michels Homestead upper Pine Creek, Riverside, Washington; to parents Allen and Marie (Michels) McCallum.

Adaline grew up Riverside, apart from a few years the family spent in California. Adaline worked for Lee Frank’s Mercantile and then at the Tonasket Telephone Company for many years, until devoting her time to caring for a large family on a working orchard.

John and Adaline were married June 2nd,1962, at the Bill and Madeline Scholz ranch. Together they raised five children. Adaline’s favorite hobbies were painting, gardening, bookkeeping, following her children and grandchildren’s sporting events and dancing. Oh boy, how she loved to dance! She was always happy to welcome and feed the constant arrival of family and friends alike. She will be greatly missed by many.

She is survived by her husband, John William Oakes; children, Cherie Vigneron (Francois), Marcia Reynolds (Brad), Coni Samp, Johnny Oakes; siblings, Harold McCallum (Nita), Lorraine Davis (Jim), 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Sutton; daughter, Tani Oakes Barroca; sister, Alice Wall and brothers, Homer McCallum and Leslie McCallum.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



A Celebration of Life for Adaline will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials can be made to: United States Armed Forces Legacy Memorial, National Kidney Foundation and the Cancer Society.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.