87th Annual Tonasket Founder’s Day Weekend is here

Miss Rodeo Tonasket Eryne Anderson invites everyone to come join her for the 87th annual Tonasket Founder’s Day weekend. Gary DeVon/staff photo

TONASKET — It’s boots, bulls, broncs as Tonasket rounds up for its 87th annual Founder’s Day Weekend, May 26-27.

The packed full Memorial weekend will begin with an evening of some good rodeo action, at the Ok Chevrolet Arena, located just south of town. The Tonasket Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association is hosted by the Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club and offers two nights of family entertainment with grounds opening Friday night at 5 p.m. and the rodeo events kicking off at 7 p.m.

Rodeo events will include Riding Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, Steer Wrestling, Break Away Wrestling and so much more.

Also returning will be the highly anticipated, and long time favorite of all ages, the Chicken Race, concessions stands and beer gardens will be available. Tickets are $15 for 13 and up, $10 for kids six to 12 years old, five and under are free.

Put on your favorite pair of blue jeans and boots and start Saturday off right by heading over to the rodeo grounds for the famous Cowboy Breakfast, starting at 7 a.m.

The Tonasket Chamber of Commerce said this year’s Founder’s Day theme is “Blue Jeans and Country Dreams.” The parade is sure to be a hit and bring out some real down-home entries, which will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. The event is sponsored by Tonasket Interiors.

The North County Car Show will join the annual Saturday parade.

Tonasket Founders Day Grand Marshals Ken & Bev Montanye Submitted photo

Miss Rodeo Tonasket Eryne Anderson invites everyone to join her and Grand Marshals Ken and Bev Montanye for the weekend.

The Montanye’s said the parade and lively rodeo action is a much anticipated event they look forward to, year after year.

Ken, 67, was born in Brewster and raised in Tonasket. Bev, 59, was both born and raised in Tonasket. The couple has been married for 47 years, raised two sons and their family has deep roots within the Tonasket community.

The couple spends time together working on their farm and are active members of the Tonasket Eagles Aerie. Bev said agriculture is very important to the couple and a big part of their lives.

“Ken has raised cattle his whole life. When he was a kid, his family had a ranch in the Aeneas Valley, with 180 head of cattle at that time ,” she said.

Bev is the Office Manager/Bookkeeper of the Tonasket Eagles Aerie and has been a member there for 38 years.

She said she was shocked to receive the honor of Founders Day Grand Marshal.

“In 2007, I started volunteering with my mom in the kitchen, helping with funeral dinners. After she passed, I took over the kitchen and did all of the funeral dinners,” said Montanye.

She said they are people working to serve people.

“I enjoy volunteering my time and helping whoever might need it. I’m a member of the FFA Alumni and have belonged to the Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club for 40 years,” said Montanye.

The Montanyes are also a part of the Bonaparte Snowmobile ATV Club.

“We put the snowmobile races on up at Bonaparte when the lake is willing to let us do that,” said Bev Montanye.

Montanye said she was brought up by her parents to be busy within the community, and she has enjoyed doing so her whole life.

Being a part of the Tonasket community has always meant a lot to the Montanyes.

“It’s my hometown and it’s always been home,” said Bev Montanye.

The weekend will continue and end with the final night of rodeo beginning at 7 p.m, Saturday night.