Gregory Reed died peacefully at his home on January 22nd, 2025 at the age of 78 years old. He was a husband to Barbara and a friend to many.

Gregory was born on August 27th, 1946 to parents John and Mildred Reed in Hood River, Oregon. He was to be their only child but had many friends growing up. His early years were spent being raised by his parents in Hood River. Gregory attended Hood River Schools and graduated from Hood River High School in 1964. After graduation, he went to work at Damond Fruit Company as a Hyster driver where he remained till 1974. During this time, he pursued his interests of hunting, guns and cars. He was an avid hunter and mechanic, working on his cars during his off time.

He was to meet his future wife, Barbara Nagengast, with a first date of going bird hunting. Barbara and Gregory were married on June 20th, 1970 at Hood River, Oregon, the beginning of 54 years of marriage. Many memorable times were experienced over the years with his work and traveling.

Being an avid hunter and a competitive shooter in his teens, he applied for a job in the U. S. Border Patrol which fitted his interests and was accepted in 1974. His duty stations were the Tucson Sector then Oroville Washington. Many experiences were experienced in the years both good and bad. He enjoyed talking about them and was a great storyteller. His expertise with guns began in his youth with competitive shooting and continued when in the Patrol. Greg was the range officer at each station and shooting competitively for the U. S. Border Patrol. In 1996, Gregory had the opportunity to go to the Border Patrol Academy at Brunswick, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina for two years as a Border Patrol Firearms instructor. Retirement came in 2003 with 29 years of work.

After retirement, Gregory continued to pursue his interests in hunting, shooting and cars. Each year he would go to Oregon elk hunting for a month with Barbara and the dogs. Many good friends were made at this time. Greg enjoyed bird hunting with his German Wirehaired Pointers and friends. Again, many interesting stories. Traveling was done to Montana each year with his family, Barbara and dogs to see relatives.

Gregory is remembered for his caring and kindness to people throughout his life. He was big in stature with a big kind heart. His ability to tell stories will be remembered by friends and family. To Barbara, he was a loving husband and friend. His enjoyment of being with his dogs will not be forgotten. He lived a full life and will be missed by family and friends and acquaintances.

Gregory is survived by his wife, Barbara and Skeeter Dog. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Reed and other Reed family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 15th, 2025 at Eden Valley Guest Ranch Lodge at 12 o’clock noon with a potluck, service and sharing of memories of Gregory to say farewell.

