Okanogan County PUD customers catching up on bills

OKANOGAN – Amid the challenges of COVID-19, many Okanogan County PUD customers are catching up on past-due bills according to a report at the July 20 board meeting.

The district still has 305 accounts with $48,000 past due, Customer Service Supervisor Mindy Morris said. However, three of those accounts represent over $12,000 in telecom accounts, and they were expected to be paid up in the next week. Also, the district has begun to receive LIHEAP (low-income home energy assistance program) funds from both the Colville Confederated Tribes and Okanogan County Community Action, with more to come to help customers pay off their past due bills.

The 305 accounts would have been due for disconnect in ordinary circumstances, but the PUD ceased disconnects due to non-payment in mid-March, due to the COVID-19 crisis. The district also would normally collect late fees, but has not been since mid-March, representing about $63,000 not collected in the four months since.

Customer service continues to work out payment arrangements with customers struggling to pay their bills. Customers with questions can contact the district during business hours, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In other business, the board: