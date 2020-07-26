DOT plans road projects around NCW region

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has a chipseal project planned around the North Central Washington region including in the Aeneas and Methow valleys.

WSDOT seal projects restore and preserve region highways to extend the life cycle of the roadway. This year’s seal work addresses 65 miles of three rural highways; SR 282 from Ephrata to SR 17 (MP 0.00 to 4.92), SR 153 from Pateros to Twisp (MP 0.00 to MP 30.74), SR 20 Winthrop to SR 153 (MP 194.32 to MP 209.0), SR 20 from Aeneas Valley Rd. east to Wauconda Pass (MP 274.66 to MP 288.87).

The SR 20 Chipseal 2020 #9500 contract includes asphalt paving, chip sealing, shoulder and pavement repair, bridge deck repair, 37 miles of centerline rumble strips as well as new pavement markings.

The work is scheduled on Monday only from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Travelers can expect flagger controlled traffic with delays up to 20 minutes where the contractor is grinding and paving the intersection of SR 20/Toroda Creek Rd.

For more information contact Project Engineer James Reynolds 509-667-2861

In addition, a utility crew will set a new pole behind the guardrail and construct a new crossing on SR 153 from milepost 8 to10. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Expect a lane closure and flagger controlled traffic with delays up to 20 minutes.

For more information contact Okanogan County Public Utility District 509-422-3310.