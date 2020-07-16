BPA offers some rate relief to power customers

OKANOGAN – Some rate relief from Bonneville Power Administration will come soon, Okanogan County PUD commissioners heard in their July 6 meeting.

BPA will suspend its financial reserves surcharge to its power customers through September 2021. Okanogan PUD receives about two-thirds of its power from BPA. BPA customers should see about $33 million in total savings, with Okanogan PUD saving about $350,000 over the 15-month period.

Director of Power Resources and Broadband Services Ron Gadeberg said the district’s wholesale power sales in June fell under budget $43,557, due to negative pricing on the market when dams were pumping more water through to achieve dissolved gas levels for fish. However, retails power sales were over budget for the first month this year by $84,392. In total, revenue from power sales is still about $1 million under budget year to date.

