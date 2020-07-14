Number of positive cases of COVID-19 in county climbing rapidly

Photo courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health is reporting 51 more people since yesterday have tested positive for COVID-19 and a third person has died in the county.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, there are 263 confirmed cases. A total of 3513 samples have been sent for testing, with 3057 returning negative results and 193 tests pending.

“Okanogan County Public Health is reporting 51 new cases since yesterday, July 13, 2020. New cases from yesterday and today total of 71 cases. The new cases include 46 from Brewster, seven from Omak; Malott and Pateros, four each; Okanogan and Tonasket, three apiece; Riverside, two and Oroville and Nespelem, one each.

“There have been 147 cases reported in the past two weeks,” said Public Health, adding that there has been a third death associated with the disease.

“Okanogan County Public Health is reporting the third COVID-19 associated death in Okanogan County. The individual was male in his thirties from Mexico with no chronic or underlying conditions who passed away on July 8, 2020. He was an agricultural worker who contracted COVID-19 while in Okanogan County.”

The agency went on to say, “On behalf of our staff, Okanogan County Health Officer, and Board of Health, we are so sorry the loss. We respect and value the life that has been lost and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Public Health continues to emphasis the critical need to wear a mask in public and to limit the size of social gatherings.

“Our most vulnerable community members — elderly, immunocompromised and those with chronic conditions — are especially at risk and we must continue to take measures to protect them from this disease,” states Public Health. “For the health of your family, neighbors, and friends, it is now more critical than ever to wear a mask when in public. Limit the size of your gatherings, each personal decision we make to socialize outside of our households may impact our most vulnerable residents. Please mask up when out in public and protect one another.”

Advice from Public Health

Everyone can do their part to stop the spread of this disease:

Wearing a face covering whenever going into public

Physical Distancing of six feet whenever you around others outside your household,

Staying home as much as possible, and

Washing your hands often.

Case counts will continue to be updated at: https://www.okanogandem.org/novel-coronavirus19-covid-19.