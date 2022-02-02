Best Delta 8 Brands Of 2022: Top 5 THC Brands For Delta 8 Products And Weed Strains | Most Popular D8 Brands For THC Cartridges & Marijuana Gummies | Delta 8 Near Me

Coming as the federally legal cousin of Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 has taken the legal hemp market by storm. With the 2018 Farm Bill, Delta 8 promised to provide some fantastic effects and smoother highs. Judging by the number of happy consumers, it did an amazing job at sticking to its promise.

Even though it is the milder alternative, Delta 8 still managed to retain a portion of its psychoactivity. Therefore, it offers a more appealing buzz making its smoother and controlled high very attractive for both day and night-time enthusiasts.

But as soon as the word about the exciting new form of THC got out, many companies made an instant leap in the legal hemp market. And even though the benefits from the popularization of Delta 8 are endless, a significant downside to all the hype was that many unreliable manufacturers started offering the ‘best’ Delta 8 high quality products without any expertise or research behind them.

So to help you satisfy your Delta 8 curiosity, we’ve conducted thorough research and turned the Internet upside down to provide the absolute best Delta 8 leading brands and manufacturers. Here are our findings on the best delta 8 brands–

Top Picks For Best Delta 8 Brands

Top Picks For Best Delta 8 Brands

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Brands On The Market, Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness is the absolute number one Delta 8 supplier online. It is literally the first thing that comes to mind and also the first manufacturer that pops up on Google when you search for Delta 8 products.

Its mission is to promote the goodness that nature has given us, and use it to achieve the ultimate wellness of both our bodies and mind. Exhale Wellness believes that everyone deserves access to alternative medicine in contrast to the chemically infused traditional one, and strives to provide only the best of it to its customers.

Product assortment

Regardless of what product you’re looking for, Exhale Wellness has got the best of it. It offers a wide range of Delta 8 gummies, flowers, carts, disposable vapes, edibles, cigarettes, oil, capsules, dabs wax, and even convenient pre-rolls.

Almost all of its products come in different sizes to meet the needs of everyone. Exhale Wellness offers a top-notch choice in terms of available strains, starting from the best-selling OG Kush and Northern Lights to more specific strains such as Hawaiian Haze, Sour Space Candy, and Zkittles, Cookies, and many more.

Lab testing

When it comes to the safety and efficiency of the product, you can rest assured that Exhale Wellness offers only the best of the best. They source only the best ingredients to ensure top-notch quality for all their customers.

However, even though the rigorous selection process is followed by professional manufacturing at certified facilities, Exhale Wellness ensures the authenticity of its products by conducting third party testing at independent laboratories.

Shipping and return policies

Exhale Wellness takes ultimate care of its customers and never misses a chance to offer additional convenience. That’s also the case with shipping. Regardless of the size, all orders are eligible for free economy USPS shipping. But if you don’t want to anticipate your order, you can pay an additional shipping cost and have your product delivered faster.

The reliability of all Exhale Wellness products is guaranteed with a flexible return policy. All unsatisfactory products are eligible for a full refund within 30 to 45 days from purchase. If there was a mix-up with your order, or you’re returning an unopened product, Exhale Wellness will even pay for the return shipping.

Pros

Free economy shipping

Alternative shipping methods available

Lab-tested at independent third-party laboratories

High-quality ingredients sourced from local farms in Colorado

100% natural and cruelty-free products

Cons

Only available for online purchasing

Customer experiences

Exhale Wellness’s website and many other reviewing platforms are literally flooded with comments from satisfied customers. They testify for the amazing experiences they’ve had while using Exhale Wellness’s products, and claim that the brand never failed to supply any of their needs. The premium quality and the consistency of the products are just a couple of the brand’s perks that keep its customers coming back for more, knowing that they’ll always find exactly what they need in the online shop.

#2. BudPop: Strongest Delta 8 Products, Runner Up

BudPop is the freshest addition to the legal hemp market. It was founded earlier last year, but in less than a year, it managed to accomplish more than what many companies struggled to do in decades.

The idea for BudPop came up when a group of young professionals with a great passion for hemp noted the lack of quality and safety on the legal hemp market and decided to take the matter into their own hands. Ever since then, this amazing brand has lived up to the task and managed to reach and surpass the cannabis industry and organic food industry standards.

Product assortment

Even though it is still a relative newbie, BudPop offers quite a broad range of premium quality products. In its online shop, you will find everything from Delta 8 gummies and THC-infused hemp flowers to tinctures and vaping cartridges.

In terms of available strains, BudPop sticks to a slightly limited range of well-known flavors that are a favorite among many consumers. Therefore, in its online shop, you can choose between the all-time favorite Northern Lights, Cookies, Tangie, and Zkittlez. When it comes to flavors, BudPop features the mouthwatering Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and Grape Runtz.

Lab testing

As a newcomer to the hemp market, BudPop takes excellent care in acing all aspects that a reliable brand will have to comply with. So that’s also the case with lab testing. BudPop ensures the safety and quality of its products by conducting rigorous lab tests at third-party laboratories.

The lab reports, or the certificates of analysis, are later published on the brand’s website so that all customers have a detailed overview of each product.

Shipping and return policies

BudPop also tries to provide the ultimate convenience for its customers and offers free shipping on all orders. Within the United States, the shipping is also surprisingly fast, which is well appreciated by existing customers.

The brand also stands by all of its products with a satisfaction guarantee. Therefore, if you ever happen to receive a faulty product that seems sketchy in any way, you can quickly return it or ask for an exchange. This is as long as you’ve kept the receipt, so remember to keep it!

Pros

Free shipping on all orders

Manufactured using organically grown ingredients

Ethically sourced from local farms

Suitable for consumption for vegans

Features a convenient blog with the latest Delta 8 trends

Cons

Bestsellers are, true to the word, often sold out

Customer experiences

BudPop is an absolutely amazing Delta 8 supplier that quickly managed to win the hearts of many Delta 8 enthusiasts. We’ve watched the company grow and extend its customer base and product assortment within the last year, but we believe this is just the beginning of a great hemp story.

Even though its product range is relatively narrower compared to the competition, many customers have already found their favorite product in the shop and don’t plan on switching to another manufacturer any time soon.

So if you’re looking to find the best Delta 8 product for your choice, we suggest you give BudPop a try, and take its quick quiz to determine what’s best for you.

#3. Hollyweed: Wide Variety of Flavored THC Gummies & Delta 8 Oil

Hollyweed is yet another fantastic brand that offers some excellent Delta 8 products. It features a remarkable history in both the Delta 8 and CBD industry. Many people recognize it from when Hollywood’s sign was altered to say Hollyweed, to celebrate weed and the brand.

Ever since it was founded, Hollyweed has strived to provide top-quality safe hemp products that are readily available for all consumers. It is also a customer favorite, thanks to the consistency and purity of its products. So, with such amazing products in play, everyone should have their taste of the Hollyweed flavor.

Product assortment

Regardless of your preference, Hollyweed is guaranteed to have a fantastic product at your disposal. It offers a wide range of Delta 8 products, including the top-selling flowers and gummies, along with other edibles, soft gels, tinctures, cartridges, and even Delta 8 cigarettes.

In accordance with your preference, Hollyweed lets you find the absolute best strain that will kick you in with an amazingly smooth high. Its online shop features a wide variety of available strains, including its top-rated Sour Diesel, Gorilla Glue, Sour Space Candy, and some sweeter alternatives such as Cookies, Zkittles, and Hawaiian Haze.

Lab testing

Hollyweed tests all of its products for purity, to ensure the ultimate safety and absence of any unwanted components. The rigorous third party lab testingare conducted at reliable certified laboratories, which provide their certificates as the ultimate reassurance of the product’s safety and purity.

If you decide to read through the certificate of analysis, you’ll only find natural and organic ingredients. Regardless of the product, the list will always be full of valuable cannabinoids and terpenes for your ultimate enjoyment.

Shipping and return policies

Similar to many other brands in the market, Hollyweed offers free economy shipping for all orders, meaning that you will receive your order within 5 to 7 business days after processing entirely free of charge. If you anticipate getting your hands on the ultimate Hollyweed goodness, you can also decide to choose expedited shipping and receive your products within 3 days after processing.

Even though we highly doubt it, if you ever receive a Hollyweed product that you’re not completely satisfied with, you can easily ask for a refund. The brand lets you have 30 days of a trial period, after which you can file a claim. And, as Hollyweed is all about flexibility, they also add a 15 day grace period.

Pros

Manufactured using organic ingredients

Free shipping on all orders

Lab-tested for purity

full spectrum hemp

Locally grown non-GMO hemp

Dedicated customer support service available for any concerns regarding your order or any Delta 8 related questions

Cons

Fewer reviews are available online

Customer experiences

Hollyweed is a reputable THC manufacturer that quickly managed to gather a vast network of satisfied, loyal customers. Even though the feedback is slightly limited compared to other brands, every comment we were able to find was full of praise towards the brand and its products.

Customers love the products and how they can access top-quality Delta 8 products effortlessly. The free shipping and flexible return policies are just an added plus.

#4. Diamond CBD: Top D8 Brand For Full Spectrum THC Products

Diamond CBD is yet another excellent choice for all things Delta 8. As the name suggests, this brand is a well-established CBD pioneer, but apart from its amazing CBD products, it also features some fantastic Delta 8 THC.

Diamond CBD’s dedicated team of doctors and scientists is devoted to formulating the finest and purest Delta 8 products, backed by delicate research and vigorous development. The result of such commitment is always consistent, high-quality hemp products that are distinguished from their competition and offer an excellent alternative to traditional medicine.

Product assortment

There isn’t a Delta 8 product that you cannot find in Diamond CBD’s online shop. Seriously, the brand offers an extended range of products that will take you hours to consider. But after the hardest work comes the tastiest reward.

In Diamond CBD’s webshop, you can find anything from Delta 8 vaping cartridges, gummies and other edibles, oils, capsules, and a lot more.

In terms of available strains, the opportunities are endless. You can choose between a vast range of Indica, Sativa, and hybrids that will boost your mood and take you to your happy place. For easier navigation, Diamond CBD has come up with some straightforward names, such as Chill Extreme, Chill Plus, Buzz, Mellow Fellow, etc., so you can easily find exactly what you need in the comprehensive offering.

Lab testing

Similar to other trustworthy hemp brands, Diamond CBD also pays great attention to research and testing. Therefore, all products are backed by significant research, but the creative process goes beyond the manufacturing of an excellent product and strives to achieve perfection.

Diamond CBD’s products are entirely organic and free of any additives or chemicals. If you want to guarantee this for yourself, you can quickly search through the third party labs Results section on the website and explore your favorite product.

Shipping and return policies

Diamond CBD provides the ultimate convenience for anyone purchasing a more significant stash of their favorite Delta 8–free express shipping on all orders above $100. Therefore, if you decide to buy a larger amount of your favorite product, not only will you save while bundling, but you also won’t be charged for shipping and will receive your order in just 2 days.

The brand accepts returns on unopened products or any faulty ones within 30 days of the delivery. So if you ever experience any issue with the product you’ve received, or have any problems with the refund, feel free to contact the top-notch customer support and have all your questions answered and solved.

Pros

Sustainable approach to hemp

Broad spectrum of Delta 8 products

Fantastic year-long discounts

Incredible savings on subscription orders

Affordable prices and multiple payment options

Cons

The vast range of products can be mind-boggling for new users

Customer experiences

Delta 8 enthusiasts absolutely love Diamond CBD. If you take a short glimpse of its vast offer of Delta 8 products, you’ll notice that almost every product has an impeccable 5-star rating. And with the wide range of products to choose from, there’s not a person who wouldn’t find their favorite strain and flavor in the webshop.

While reading customer feedback, we’ve noticed that customers are amazed by the top quality and its consistency. That’s why many satisfied customers turn into loyal ones that keep coming back for more of their favorite Delta 8 THC.

#5. 3Chi: Most Popular Delta 8 Brands For D8 Products

The last of the best Delta 8 brands is no other than 3Chi. 3Chi is one brand we can’t help but mention when talking about Delta 8. It was the first pioneer ever to produce a Delta 8 strain to be legally approved by the federal government for consumption in the United States.

After making the life-changing breakthrough, 3Chi lived up to the task and even exceeded what anyone had expected. The company managed to improve the innovative formula to a great extent and create products that are well known for their quality and efficiency,

Product assortment

3Chi has a fantastic Delta 8 offer for any hemp enthusiasts. In its convenient webshop, you can find some exciting alternatives such as Delta 8 baked goods, candies, gummies, cereal treats, and even drink solubles. Apart from the unique products, it also offers its well-known tinctures, vaping cartridges, oils, and a lot more.

Most of its products even come in different-sized packages and feature various potencies, making them ideal for inexperienced users as well as regular consumers. 3Chi also offers a wide variety of strains, which are conveniently named so that you always know what you’re about to purchase.

Therefore, you can choose between the carefully formulated Comfortably Numb, Calm, Happy, Focus, and Soothe blends to target a specific mood or condition.

Lab testing

3Chi takes third party lab very seriously, and goes above and beyond to ensure its products’ safety, quality and potency. But the rigorous approach towards its products doesn’t start after they’re manufactured, but early in the production state.

The caution starts as in the early growing state, where all ingredients are carefully sourced from reliable farms that feature a sustainable approach to hemp growing. After the valuable hemp plants are sourced, they are followed by a controlled and safe manufacturing process, which leaves no room for error. Once the product is complete, a sample of every batch is sent for testing, with the certificate of the analysis as the ultimate reassurance of its quality.

Shipping and return policies

Bulkier products over $99 are entitled to free shipping, meaning that every time you decide to try out a couple of different products, you won’t have to worry about nagging shipping fees.

The return policy of 3Chi is not as flexible as the other brands we’ve reviewed above. Therefore, if you note that something’s wrong with your purchase, you can ask for a refund within the first 10 days. Since the 3Chi’s products are available above the company’s website, it is good to know that any outside purchases aren’t eligible for refunds from the company, so we suggest that you stick to the official webshop.

Pros

Most products are available in different sizes and potencies

Incredible strain diversity to target specific problems

Manufactured using organically grown hemp

Delta 8 pioneer with an amazing reputation

Guaranteed quality

Cons

Vaping carts are expressively potent and might be too harsh for inexperienced users

Customer experiences

We’ve found nothing but positive comments on 3Chi and its products. Satisfied customers testify to the expressed potency of the products, claiming that the slightest doses were always enough to provide unique effects and a smooth high.

3Chi’s unique range of blends ensures that regardless of whether you’re looking to relax or uplift your mood, you can always find exactly what you need.

Finding The Best Delta 8 Brand

If you’re looking to find the best Delta 8 brand for your preference, you’ll have to consider a couple of factors before making up your mind. You’ll have to ensure the ultimate reliability of the brand, the premium quality and the furthest safety of its products. But if this seems easier said than done, we have a couple of insights that will keep you on the right track.

So keep on reading, as we’re going to share the guidelines we’ve used to find the best Delta 8 brands so you can easily decide on what’s best for you.

Legal compliance

The first thing you have to ensure before even considering any Delta 8 manufacturer is its legal compliance. Even though the 2018 Farm Bill made Delta 8 legal for consumption nearly everywhere, there are a couple of gray areas that refer to the Delta 9 concentration.

For a product to be federally compliant, it shouldn’t contain more than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC. Anything above that limit is considered illegal and may get you in trouble.

Satisfaction guarantee

A satisfaction guarantee is something that nobody would want to take advantage of but we all rely on as a safety net, if things get tricky. Even though it is best that you never come to the point of claiming a refund, a satisfaction guarantee is more than just a policy that you’ll get your money back in case of an inconvenience. When offering a satisfaction guarantee, a manufacturer displays tremendous confidence in its products by vouching for them.

So, we can easily say that a satisfaction guarantee is a must if you’re looking for a reliable supplier. Unworthy manufacturers that sell faulty products usually don’t vouch for them in this way, as they know that they’ll end up refunding almost every order.

But there is one thing that you should be very cautious about–false promises of money-back guarantees. That’s why you should read every little detail of a refund policy before making a purchase.

Certificates of analysis

Reliable brands using quality ingredients and controlled manufacturing procedures are never afraid to expose the whole story behind the product. And that’s best done with the help of an analysis certificate. A certificate of analysis is a document issued by an independent third-party laboratory that conducted a test of a specific product.

All the findings from the test and valuable information about every single component of a product can be found in product certificates. That is why many manufacturers started posting these documents online. By sharing the certificates with potential customers, brands display that they have nothing to hide and help people find out a little more about any product or substance they’re interested in buying and consuming.

Customer reviews

Another valuable indicator of a reputable brand is its customers. Even though brands can easily filter out negative comments from their websites and make it look like they have a spotless rating, they can never remove negative or positive reviews on other platforms. That’s why you should always check and cross-reference feedback from multiple sources if you want to ensure that all comments you’ve found are genuine and trustworthy.

Reading through customer feedback isn’t the most scientifically approved way of checking up a brand’s reliability. Still, it is the best way for you to take a closer look at other persons’ experiences with the brand before you decide.

Hemp sourcing

An important aspect to keep an open eye toward, is the hemp sources a company uses. The origin of the hemp plant can play a significant role and greatly impact the properties of the end product. That’s why we’ve stuck to manufacturers that use only local U.S.-grown hemp. The exception is Diamond CBD, which uses Scandinavian hemp, and is also a fantastic option.

Apart from the origin as a significant factor, another important aspect is the way that the plant is grown. You should always insist on organic ingredients grown and harvested with the ultimate expertise and affection.

Finding The Best Delta 8 Product

By now, you’ve definitely found the best brand to supply your Delta 8 needs. So the next logical step would be finding the best product to fit your demands.

But with the latest Delta 8 fever that has affected all hemp enthusiasts, the cannabis market is rapidly growing. Many companies are competing against each other as to who will come up with a more innovative Delta 8 product.

The vast competition has resulted in an endless list of products that will make your head spin instead of offering you the ultimate Delta 8 relaxation and calmness. So if you’re not entirely sure which product you should go with, we have a detailed overview that will help you find your best options.

Delta 8 gummies

Let’s start with many people’s favorites–Delta 8 gummies. Delta 8 gummies are very similar to your ordinary gummies, as the difference between the two is that Delta 8 gummies are obviously infused with a Delta 8 extract. Apart from that, they taste, look, and feel all the same. That’s why smuggling a pack of your favorite uplifting gummies to the cinema is now easier than ever.

As edibles, Delta 8 gummies take anywhere between half an hour up to two hours to kick in, varying on the speed of your digestive system. Since they can be delicious and addictive, you should try to keep your appetite under control, as eating too much of these tasty treats can get you too high and pose adverse effects.

When looking for the best THC gummies, we suggest you go for cruelty-free products that contain no animal-derived ingredients.

While speaking of gummies, we also have to mention other delicious edibles, such as brownies, cookies, lollipops, and even chocolate. They follow the same analogy of Delta 8 gummies and will take you on a smooth trip while satisfying your food cravings.

Delta 8 flower

Rolling a joint using your favorite flower is the most traditional way of consuming and enjoying Delta 8 and all other types of THC. Since Delta 8 isn’t naturally abundant in the organic hemp flower, Delta 8 flowers are, in fact, plain hemp flowers that are later induced with the Delta 8 goodness.

Enjoying a joint of the exciting flower will require you to acquire some skill in rolling and understand your way with a grinder and papers. Or, you can opt for the easier solution and buy yourself a convenient pre-roll from Exhale Wellness’s online shop.

When smoking Delta 8 flowers, the smoke goes to your lungs and directly into your bloodstream, resulting in fast-kicking effects. It means that you can expect a smooth high within the first 15 minutes after smoking.

Delta 8 vaping cartridges

If you like the sound of fast-kicking effects that come with smoking but mind the repulsive smell that comes from the burning flowers, Delta 8 cartridges might be the best choice for you. These devices work by heating up your tincture of choice to make it vape without burning it. The controlled temperature of the process eliminates the nagging odor that comes when you heat up a product too much.

With Delta 8 cartridges, you can even choose between many delicious scents that won’t reveal your secret while vaping in public. That way, you won’t attract unwanted attention, apart from perhaps a compliment about the fantastic smell of whatever it is that you’re vaping. And since they look pretty much the same as electronic cigarettes, no one will ever be able to tell if you’re smoking tobacco or getting high. Apart from the amazing vaping experience, carts can be combined with the best testosterone booster to increase the testosterone levels in the body.

Delta 8 oils

Delta 8 oil is another fantastic product that’s very convenient to consume and can be used in many different ways.

The first and most effective way of consuming Delta 8 oil is to take it sublingually. Simply place a drop of the enhancing liquid under your tongue, and get ready to experience the best high of your life. Thanks to the taste buds under the tongue, Delta 8 is immediately absorbed, allowing you to reach a high in as little as 15 minutes.

Another way of taking Delta 8 oils is by ingesting them, which usually takes longer to produce effects, as you’ll have to wait for your digestive system to process the oil entirely. The ingestion options offer endless opportunities.

You can choose to take the oil plain and truly experience its unique flavor. If you’re willing to experiment and know your way across the kitchen, you can infuse it into any food or beverage of choice. If you opt for the more fun alternative, there are a ton of amazing recipes that will help you infuse your day with the Delta 8 goodness.

An important aspect of Delta 8 oils is flavor, and you should know that there are endless options, but you can also choose a tasteless alternative.

Other popular alternatives

Since Delta 8 THC can easily be induced into many exciting products, the possibilities are endless. Therefore, apart from the most common alternatives that we’ve mentioned above, there are many other options that might get you interested. These include Delga 8 dabs wax, soft gels, tinctures, drink solubles, sauces, and so much more.

If you still cannot make up your mind on the best Delta 8 product, we suggest you hit BudPop’s website and take the short quiz that they have designed specifically for indecisive shoppers.

Frequently Asked Questions On Best Delta 8 Brands

Q1. Will Delta 8 get me high?

Yes.

Even though Delta 8 is considered a milder and less potent version of its relative, Delta 9, this substance still retains a significant portion of Delta 9’s psychoactivity and is guaranteed to get you high.

However, given the fact that it is fairly less potent, the high produced by Delta 8 is relatively different from what you’d experience using Delta 9. It is distinguished by a smoother experience and more controlled effects compared to the intense punch that Delta 9 often gives.

With the mildness of the high comes a mildness in the side-effects. Therefore, Delta 8 is believed to produce way fewer side-effects than its close relative, and even if you happen to experience any unwanted reactions, they’ll definitely be less severe.

Q2. Will I fail a drug test after consuming Delta 8?

Yes.

Many people believe that because Delta 8 is a milder variation of THC and can be legally consumed in many countries, it won’t show up on a drug test. But trust us–it will.

Since drug tests aren’t as delicate and sensitive as our bodies, they cannot detect the difference between Delta 8 and 9, or any other type of THC for that matter, and treat all these substances as simply THC. And since THC is what triggers the drug test, any amount of these substances is detectible and will cause a drug test to turn positive.

Q3. Does Delta 8 THC produce any side-effects?

Yes.

Since Delta 8 is pretty similar to Delta 9, it produces some of the same adverse effects, including red eyes, dry mouth, increased heart rate, slowed reaction times, and disorientation. Additionally, as with any other substance taking an extensive dosage of Delta 8 may induce diarrhea and nausea as a body’s defense mechanism.

However, given the fact that Delta 8 is less potent, any side-effects will also be less severe.

Q4. Can I combine Delta 8 with CBD?

Delta 8 is often combined with CBD, as it is known to moderate the high caused by Delta 8. The result of such a combination is an even smoother, grounded, and more subtle high. CBD also contributes to added health benefits to any product or tincture, furtherly enhancing the positive effects of Delta 8.

Q5. What’s the daily recommended dosage of Delta 8?

The recommended dosage of Delta 8 varies based on many factors. Your body weight, tolerance to the substance, as well as the potency and purity of a product all have a significant impact on the dose you’d want to take. Your expectations also come to play, as smaller amounts of Delta 8 THC achieve smoother and more controlled highs.

But regardless of all factors, you should always start with smaller doses and work your way up if needed. That way, you have nothing to lose, except a couple of minutes in-between consumption.

Apart from that, you should also try to avoid taking large amounts of Delta 8 regularly. Even though the product is entirely safe to consume, taking it every day will cause your body to develop tolerance, and you’ll start needing more of it to achieve the same effects.

Conclusion: Best Delta 8 Brands

Delta 8 is a truly remarkable substance that literally everyone should experience in their lifetime. It offers you the chance to have a fantastic experience without feeling any adverse effects. And if you also weigh in the fact that it’s entirely legal to consume in most states, we don’t think that it can get any better than that.

So if you’re excited about giving Delta 8 a try and anticipate experiencing your first high, we suggest that you take another look at the best Delta 8 brands we’ve reviewed above. Fasten your seatbelt, and get ready for the trip of your life.